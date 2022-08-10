Bethel University recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work. President Dr. Walter Butler announced the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences spring semester 2022 Honor Roll and Dean's List student achievements.
From Moulton, Brody Franks, Honor Roll.
"Congratulations to all of you and thank you for making us proud! This year you conquered the challenges and persevered. I have no doubt that you will continue to impress us with your achievements in the years to come," Butler said.
To qualify for the Honor Roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a "C."
To qualify for Bethel's Dean's List, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.5 - 3.69 and no grade lower than a "C."
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tenn., offering both on-campus and online courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.