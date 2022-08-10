Bethel University recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work. President Dr. Walter Butler announced the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences spring semester 2022 Honor Roll and Dean's List student achievements.

From Moulton, Brody Franks, Honor Roll. 

