Wild Alabama is readying for a National Public Lands Day annual celebration this September.
The event slated for Saturday, Sept. 25, will include a guided hike, stewardship opportunities and a gently-used-outdoor-gear sale, Wild Alabama said.
National Public Lands Day (NPLD) is celebrated each year on the fourth Saturday of September as a signature event of the National Environmental Education Foundation. The annual event promotes popular enjoyment and volunteer conservation of public lands, according to Wild Alabama.
“Wild Alabama has celebrated NPLD for years, and we are excited to have an in-person yet safe event… To coincide with our outdoor events there will a gently used outdoor gear sale at our office in Moulton,” the organization said.
Wild Alabama is accepting gently used gear and clothing for the sale. All proceeds from the event will go towards support for Wild Alabama programs. Those who wish to donate should email getwild@wildal.org.
Other stewardship and outdoor activities planned for the day include a hike through the Kinlock Falls Historic District, trail maintenance in the Sipsey Wilderness and trash pick-up along Cranal Road, according to the Wild Alabama website.
Those interested in participating can explore each outdoor event at wildal.org.
“Register soon as they will fill up quickly,” Wild Alabama said. “If you find an event is full you can request to be on the waiting list by emailing getwild@wildal.org.”
Registrants should pay close attention to meet-up times and places as details vary according to each event. Further instructions and information will be available upon registration.
Wild Alabama staff lead guided hikes and volunteer opportunities in the Bankhead Forest year-round. For an up to date calendar of events, visit the Wild Alabama website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.