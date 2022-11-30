The Moulton City Council gathered last Monday night for their second council meeting of the month.
Only four new agenda items were proposed for approval: the bids received for park fencing, new concession stand equipment, extra treatment at the Recreation Center by Cooks Pest Control, and repairs to the old armory building rented by Collis Pointer.
The park fencing proposal consisted of two bids. One was from Castro Fencing for $17,250.00; the other was from Southern Fencing for $20,663.00. The proposal included a recommendation to accept the low bid from Castro Fencing. The recommendation was accepted and the proposal was approved.
The concession stand proposal requested approval to purchase new concession stand equipment from Restaurant Equipment Supply. The proposal was approved. The new equipment cost $6,548.98.
The Recreation Center proposal was given approval by council members Brent White, Jason White, and Denise Lovett over the phone prior to the council meeting. The over-the-phone approval took place so Cooks Pest Control could apply the extra treatment as quickly as possible. The cost of the extra treatment was approved for $6,208.00.
The proposal for the repairs on the old armory building consisted of two bids. One was from Pioneer Roofing for $9,150.00; the other was from MGR MG Roofing, Inc. for $13,300.00. The proposal included a recommendation to accept the low bid from Pioneer Roofing. The recommendation was accepted and the proposal was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.