The Moulton City Council gathered last Monday night for their second council meeting of the month. 

Only four new agenda items were proposed for approval: the bids received for park fencing, new concession stand equipment, extra treatment at the Recreation Center by Cooks Pest Control, and repairs to the old armory building rented by Collis Pointer.

