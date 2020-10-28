No injuries were reported following a fire that destroyed the former Sears building on Alabama 157 in Moulton early Monday morning, according to authorities.
Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said his department was called around 5:50 a.m. to the facility, which recently housed the family-owned retailer Dixie Deals. He said no one was inside the building when the fire started.
A preliminary investigation shows the fire likely started from an electrical panel inside the facility, Jolly said.
“The interior is pretty damaged. I’d think it would have to be gutted, but the structural integrity of the building is still in good shape,” Jolly said Monday afternoon. “We made entry and were able to stop it on the north side. That probably spared the rest of the building, though there was significant smoke and heat damage inside.”
Jolly said his department was assisted by Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department and Speake Volunteer Fire. “We didn’t miss a beat because everyone knew what their job was,” he said. “I appreciate Chalybeate and Speake, and of course our department, for all their hard work.”
Jolly said some merchandise was left in the building at the time of the fire. Dixie Deals was in the process of moving out merchandise before the blaze, according to Moulton Building Inspector Renay Saint.
Saint said Jolly’s fear of insurers counting the building a total loss was likely confirmed. He, Jolly and the State Fire Marshal’s Office returned to inspect the site on Tuesday.
The building’s owner, Margaret Givens, said the facility “is pretty much a disaster.”
She said former tenants Dixie Deals were making way for newcomer Gatlin Overstock Warehouse, which also has a business in Rogersville. She said the prospective tenants will not be able to locate on the site after Monday’s fire.
Saint said he plans to reach out to Gatlin Overstock owners later this week to determine whether the company would be interested in locating elsewhere in Moulton.
“We’d be glad to have them. We’re always searching for new businesses,” Saint said.
