The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
August 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Jack's Family Restaurant #201, 22714 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 87 Food Service Establishment
Coach's Restaurant, Inc. 6730 CR 236, Town Creek: 90 Food Service Establishment
John's Bar-B-Que, Inc. 15165 Court Street, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
157 Quik Stop, 2181 Co. Rd. 150, Town Creek: 93 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Elementary/Middle School Lunchroom, 412 Main Street, Moulton: 96 School Lunchroom - Public
East Lawrence Elementary Lunchroom, 263 Co. Rd. 370, Trinity: 99 School Lunchroom - Public
