The Jackson House committee volunteers are whipping up some great desserts

There was an old commercial that once said, “Nothin’ spells lovin’ like something from the oven”, in a very serious way, that’s true. According to scientists who study these things, smells have a stronger link to memory and emotion than any of the other senses, and neuroscience may know the reason why. It involves a lot of lofty scientific jargon, but suffice it to say, in layman’s terms, nothing reminds us of home like the smell of something scrumptious coming from the oven. It takes us back to when we were children and couldn’t wait to help ice the cupcakes or lick the spoon or bowl while our grandmothers or mothers baked birthday cakes, Christmas cakes or just any random Thursday afternoon cakes. Pies were a close second, with chocolate, lemon and coconut being favorites, but there were so many more to choose from that it is hard to list them all.
Back then, no one was counting calories or shying away from sugar or worried about cholesterol, why, there was no such thing as cholesterol, not back in the day. We ate cake for the pure enjoyment of it. It made us happy, chocolate was a way of life.
So, cake and pie and homemade fudge were all things we looked forward to and were used to finding in the pantries and ice boxes and later refrigerators of our homes. Well, just for this weekend, forget the new rules, it’s time to take a break from counting carbs and just taste something real again, like when you were ten and chocolate was your friend!
The Jackson House volunteers are once again baking up a storm in order to raise funds for more improvements to the house, which, by the way, will be open for visitors on April 9, beginning at 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. for tours and for the bake sale.
Some of the cakes will be presold, so make sure to order yours early.
Among those to choose from, will be Joan Lang’s famous Chocolate Buttermilk Cake, along with Red Velvet, Banana Pudding, Buttermilk Pie, Apricot-Lemon Supreme, Strawberry Bunt Cake, Coco-Cola Chocolate Cake, Old Fashioned Tea Cakes, Devil’s Food Cake, Caramel Cake, and many other favorites.
And behind most of these cakes there is a story…
Jim Roberts always requests his wife’s Apricot – Lemon Supreme Pound Cake for his birthday. Tammy , who is chairperson of the Jackson House Foundation, says it is his favorite and she finally, after years of experimenting, has managed to duplicate his mom, Mary Roberts, special drizzled lemon icing. The cake presents beautifully, freezes well and will make a great addition to your Easter table.
Paula Letson, one of the newest volunteers to come on board at the Jackson House, will be offering her old-fashioned strawberry cake. She uses real butter, natural strawberry extract, rich fresh eggs, and real strawberries. The creamy sweet frosting drip is vanilla flavored topped with a luscious fresh strawberry glaze. This is another beautiful cake to serve your guests, but you might just want to keep it all for yourself!
Joan Lang has baked her Chocolate Buttermilk Cake for several Jackson House gatherings over the years. Joan serves as one of the trustees for the Jackson House Foundation and is a dedicated volunteer for every event. She is also a descendent of Ms. Arrie Jackson, who once owned the lovely Craftsman home and loved to cook and bake in the kitchen at the Jackson House, which has now been fully restored. Visitors always look for this cake among the desserts and rarely leave anything except crumbs. This chocolaty cake is made with rich creamy buttermilk, and it tastes like something your grandmother would have made for special occasions. If you love chocolate, this is the cake for you!
Another of the Jackson House Foundation Trustees, Glenda Thompson, who just finished writing a cookbook, will be donating her special Caramel Cake, with luscious caramel icing made from scratch, of course. This cake will bring back so many good memories for those of us who love caramel.
Because chocolate is such a favorite, Karen Little will make a cake that is attributed to the Coca Cola Company, the famous Coca-Cola Cake, made with the drink of the same name, and topped with icing made from coke and full of pecans. In the deep South, drinking Coca-Cola is almost a religion. In fact, it is such a staple in the Southern culture that most Southerners refer to Coca-Cola and all carbonated beverages for that matter as simply, “Coke.” Because of this Coca-Cola love, it seems natural that the Coca-Cola Cake also finds its origins in the south. It is very common to go to a church social or family reunion and find a Coca-Cola sheet cake on the dessert section of the buffet table.
According to Coke’s official history of the cake, “Of all the recipes, the most widespread, according to the Coca Cola Company, is one for a gooey chocolate cake with miniature marshmallows, pecans and probably more calories per square inch than anyone can count.”
It is unclear to researchers if Coca-Cola Cake was created in a home kitchen or a clever way for The Coca-Cola Company to market their soda. According to their website, historians have found newspaper articles to confirm that using coca-cola in cake recipes originated in the Southern United States. The earliest reference to a Coca-Cola Cake recipe appears in 1950s Cookbooks and was brought to the forefront again in the 1990s.
1952 – First reference found to a published recipe: Chocolate Cola Cake recipe published in the Charleston Gazette, August 8, 1952 (p.20), “Unusual’ dishes awarded second, third place in contest” Mrs. E.D. Greer or Lillybrook, W.VA. supplied the recipe.
1997 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, founded in the south, was looking for ways to further incorporate Coca-Cola into their menu. They came across the classic Coca-Cola Cake recipe, increased the cocoa ratio and reintroduced it as Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. They decided to offer this dessert for limited periods on their menu. The cake became so popular with customers that Cracker Barrel would continue to receive requests, letters and phone calls asking for the cake to be on the regular menu all year. Finally in 2009, Cracker Barrel made the Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake a permanent menu item and it has become their signature dessert.
With all that PR, maybe Karen should make two? But just in case she doesn’t, better order early!
Kristi Robertson of Mount Hope is baking a rum cake from the recipe a friend gave her. Kristi says that it’s a light buttery cake with a distinct vanilla flavor. “You put rum flavoring in the cake and the glaze,” says Kristi. “This cake is always a big hit every year at our volunteer fireman’s benefit bar-b-que chicken sale.”
From the kitchen of Cindy Praytor come not one, but two Red Velvet Cakes! This gorgeous deep red cake goes way back and is usually attributed as coming from one of the Auburn Extension Cookbooks compiled from home economics teachers from all over the state. Its icing is also a staple in Southern baking, cream cheese icing with pecans, you just can’t beat that! Usually associated with Christmas because of the color, it tastes wonderful any time of the year, and was even featured as a wedding cake in the hit movie, “Steel Magnolias”.
No Southern potluck, wedding, funeral, bake sale or summer cookout is complete without a fresh-from-the-fridge pile of custard, bananas, and Nilla Wafers.
Another Southern staple is the beloved Banana Pudding, and they go fast! This one will not be available for very long so be sure to get first dibs on it! Served cold, it has been one of the most requested recipes of all time.
According to The Post and Courier, banana pudding may be one of the first desserts in the South to feature an item completely unrelated to the area’s agriculture.
According to Southern Living, Americans didn’t have easy access to bananas—which are grown throughout the Caribbean and Latin America—until the invention of steamships in the late-1800s. These ships brought a steady influx of bananas to the U.S. and to New Orleans in particular, thanks to its proximity to the Panama.
Not surprisingly, more bananas meant more banana recipes. The first full recipe for banana pudding reportedly appeared in an issue of Good Housekeeping in 1888. The Post and Courier reports that the recipe featured custard and bananas alternated with layers of sponge cake and finished with whipped cream. The banana pudding we know and love wasn’t born until 1921, when a home cook named Laura Kerley provided her recipe to Pantagraph in Bloomington, Illinois. Kerley’s recipe featured vanilla custard, bananas, and, for the first time, Nabisco Nilla Wafers. It was a nationwide hit, and by the 1940s, Nabisco added its official banana pudding recipe on their box, where it remains to this day.
Jamie and DeeDee Weatherwax will be whipping up Buttermilk Pies made with his mom, Joanne’s recipe. Joanne won first place with her Buttermilk Pie at the Volunteer Center of Morgan County Taste of the Valley at the Decatur Country Club in 2014. Everyone fondly remembers Joanne and what a great cook she was, and Mayor Roger Weatherwax sometimes makes them for friends, as well. This is a cooking family, Roger’s mom, Pie Weatherwax was a noted cook, often feeding the whole LCHS football team. Jamie sold the pies at his restaurant, Pizza 42. These pies are made with thick, rich whole buttermilk and some other secret ingredients. According to DeeDee, their whole house is filled with a buttery, sweet aroma that engulfs the house when they are taken out of the oven. People always rave over them. Homemade goodness at its best!
Other delicious offerings, like tea cakes, are still being added to the list, but homemade cakes, cookies and pies like this don’t last long, so get your orders in by contacting the committee on Facebook at Jackson House Foundation. You can prepay with Venmo, at Venmo@Jackson-House-Foundation or by cash or check the day of the event. Be sure to pick up your dessert between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on April 9th.
This will be a busy week at the Jackson House, with the annual meeting of the History and Preservation Society on April 4th, live entertainment by Nashville’s Tim Easton on April the 8th, and the bake sale/ tour on April the 9th, so call in your order ahead of time to be sure you reserve one of these homemade desserts!
Everyone is cordially invited to attend the History and Preservation meeting on April 4th, at 6 p.m. Guest speaker is the new site director of Pond Spring, John Griffin. Come and bring a friend, light refreshments will be served. The house will be made available for viewing and there will be door prizes.
Tickets for Tim Easton’s concert on April 8th are available on Venmo or in person at the Law. Co. Chamber of Commerce Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Venmo@Jackson-House-Foundation).
The Jackson House is located at 119 College Street, Moulton, AL directly across from Lawrence County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.