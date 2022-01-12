Hatton man arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges

A Hatton man with an outstanding warrant in Lawrence County was arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges on Friday, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Curtis Allen West, 34, is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance (Lorazepam), possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in illegal drugs.
West was apprehended after deputies were alerted to a vehicle stuck in a ditch near the intersection at County Road 135 and County Road 136, according to the report.
When deputies arrived, the vehicle was found unoccupied, but deputies spotted a person walking down the road, the report said. As deputies approached the person, who was later identified as West, he fled but was found shortly after hiding in a bush.
At the time of his arrest, West was found in possession of illegal narcotics, including an amount of Methamphetamine, in excess of 8 grams, and 3,4-methylenedioxy, in excess of 50 grams, the Sheriff’s Office said.
West was also found in possession of a firearm, which had been reported stolen in Decatur, according to the report.
