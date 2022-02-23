A portion of Alabama 101 north of Town Creek was closed this week as construction began for a bridge replacement project over Big Nance Creek.
The replacement of the 86-year-old bridge, located about a mile south of Wheeler Dam and the Tennessee River, is anticipated to last about one year, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“County Road 150 to Alabama 20 (and vice versa) is the official detour route, which commercial traffic is required to use,” ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said.
He said the existing bridge was first opened to traffic in 1936.
“The new bridge will be longer and significantly wider, improving safety,” said Burkett. “Bridge Builders of Alabama is the contractor on the $4.25 million project.”
