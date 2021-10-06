Lockheed Martin Courtland expansion adds 70 jobs for area Hypersonic missile assembly vital to national defense

Hypersonic weapons systems are being assembled in Courtland after Lockheed Martin opened its newest advanced manufacturing facility at the location on Monday, state and military leaders announced at a grand opening ceremony early this week.
Construction for the new 65,000-square-foot Missile Assembly Building 4 began two years ago, making North Alabama a central location for hypersonic strike production and creating 70 new jobs for the local area.
Lockheed Martin already has about 170 workers at its Courtland location, and officials say they are looking to hire local qualified people for the additional jobs. Those positions are expected to pay nearly $70,000 annually.
The United States Department of Defense has partnered with Lockheed Martin to protect the nation from enemy attacks, according to Lockheed and military officials.
“Even though this facility does indeed strengthen our national security, it’s also modeled to strengthen our economy,” Lockheed Martin President & CEO Jim Taiclet said. “Innovations and expertise developed here is going to contribute greatly to this state’s and this region’s ability to compete in the high-tech global economy. It’s also going to contribute to the livelihood of the people in northern Alabama with the approximate 70 additional jobs we plan to create as our production grows.”
He said the company’s Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program, also known as AMTAP, has had 40 graduates onboarded as full-time employees at the Courtland facility since the program began.
Lawrence Industrial Development Board President Tabitha Pace, whose organization approved a 10-year tax abatement for the construction of MAB4 in 2019, called the opening of the new facility “remarkable.” She said Lawrence IDB is excited and thankful the company chose Courtland for its expansion.
“Lockheed Martin remains one of Lawrence County’s top industrial partners. The continued investment and additional jobs are a testament to the workforce and skills available in the North Alabama region,” said Pace. “They are a tremendous asset to our area, and I look forward to working with Lockheed Martin and their Courtland team to ensure their programs’ success.”
Gov. Kay Ivey, who was also present for the ribbon cutting at Missile Assembly Building 4, said she is “committed to bringing more jobs to the state and assisting Lockheed Martin and any other business” looking to locate in Alabama.
“Lockheed Martin has created more than 44,000 good-paying jobs for the people of Alabama,” she said. “Lockheed investing in Courtland with these additional jobs will cement our upward trajectory. Our state is rebounding after a very hard 18-plus months. Alabama is truly working again, and the best is yet to come.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and Lawrence Career Technical Center Director Robby Vinzant said AMTAP through Lockheed Martin will open doors for Lawrence County graduates seeking science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.
“We’re excited about the programs for students that have started in the past year,” Vinzant said. “Our students and the high schools participating these programs have curriculum, Ready to Work, OSHA 10—so they’re doing all these different things suggested by Lockheed Martin… It’s just a great experience for the kids. They get to connect with business and industry of the outside world.”
Vinzant and Smith said their goal is to see more Lawrence County graduates accepted into AMTAP after high school graduation. Candidates who are successful in the program are offered full-time work with Lockheed Martin upon completion of the apprenticeship.
Also present at the grand opening ceremony Monday was 2015 Lawrence County High School graduate Savannah Jones, who graduated with an industrial hygiene degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham before going to work full-time at Lockheed Martin.
“It’s encouraging for the students to see the success of other students like Savannah,” Smith said. “We’ve had another graduate from our school system who recently completed the AMTAP program and is also now working with Lockheed. Our partnership with the company opens doors for our students and we’re eager to see that continue to grow.”
Eric Scherff, the vice president of hypersonic strike programs with Lockheed Martin Space, said students who pursue advanced education in STEM fields are encouraged to become a part of the developing hypersonic missile program.
He said the 70 new jobs created by the new program will bring employment at Lockheed’s Courtland location to 240. The new jobs will also add to more than 2,600 Lockheed employees of North Alabama.
“The Courtland area specifically has a tremendous and talented labor force, a lot of people anxious and eager to get into the business of high-tech capabilities,” said Scherff.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the expansion is critical for continued growth and economic development in Courtland and the rest of Lawrence County.
“It means so much for the Town of Courtland. This expansion is adding and supplying jobs to the younger generation—keeping students in the county instead of seeing them leave to find good-paying jobs. The revenue this facility will bring will help ensure more people living and working here, and hopefully we’ll see more people moving into the area. We’re proud to be building a good relationship with Lockheed.”
The economic benefits of Missile Assembly Building 4 weren’t the only news exciting Lawrence County and Alabama leaders at the event Monday. Scherff said the weapons being assembled at the new facility will help the U.S. “catch up” to hypersonics weaponry being produced by adversaries Russia and China.
“We are ultimately way behind Russia and China, and we’ve got a lot of catching up to do,” he said. “With the workforce and this mission, we can absolutely catch up.”
Hypersonic missiles fly at Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, or faster, according to Lockheed officials. The missiles built in Courtland will have the capability of being launched from ships, submarines and the ground, Scherff added.
Joining the Lockheed ceremony on Monday, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa), U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) each echoed the call for a hypersonics strike mission.
“The No. 1 priority of Congress and our president is to defend national security here and across the world,” Shelby said. “We can’t afford to come in second or third on this. It’s a must for us. Hypersonic weapons will put us in a driver seat. We can’t come in second. Defending the American people is a high, high priority.”
He said digital and hi-tech advances like those happening at Lockheed Martin pave the way in the race for defense as Brooks warned that falling behind in those areas could put the nation at risk for another war.
“We cannot let any adversary get the upper hand,” he said, explaining that Russia and China are leading the world in hypersonics capabilities. “We had to do something about it or risk revisiting history we don’t want to revisit.”
Sarah Hiza, the vice president and general manager of Strategic and Missile Defense Systems at Lockheed Martin Space, said the ongoing efforts at Lockheed Martin will help close the gap in hypersonics research and development.
“Lockheed Martin has manufactured defense systems in Courtland since 1994, providing increasingly sophisticated capabilities to protect our nation, allies, and security partners” she said. “Our long-time partnerships with Alabama, the Department of Defense, and academic researchers have paved the way to develop the most advanced hypersonic strike capabilities using the best-of-the-best digital technologies from across our enterprise.”
