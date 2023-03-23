Northwest-Shoals to offer a free CPR class on February 23

According to Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Dr. Chris DeMorse, families never know when a heart condition or emergency might affect their loved ones. For this reason, if individuals know the correct CPR techniques, they could help save a life.
NW-SCC will hold a free CPR class for residents on Thursday, February 23, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Bevill Center on the Shoals campus.
“We know the more people we can train in the community to correctly perform CPR or use an AED (automated external defibrillator) the more lives we can help save,” stated DeMorse. “Dr. Todd Oyen is one of our EMS instructors that is a certified American Heart Association Training Center Coordinator. He will conduct the training and he does a great job walking participants through each step.”
According to the American Heart Association, The Family & Friends CPR Course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult Hands-Only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and mild and severe airway block for adults, children, and infants. Skills are taught in a dynamic group environment using the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time possible.
As part of the free class, NW-SCC hopes to bring awareness of February as American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health.
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to over 4,000 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
