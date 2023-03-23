Northwest-Shoals to offer a free CPR class on February 23

Northwest-Shoals EMS students participate in CPR training on the Shoals campus. 

According to Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Dr. Chris DeMorse, families never know when a heart condition or emergency might affect their loved ones. For this reason, if individuals know the correct CPR techniques, they could help save a life. 

NW-SCC will hold a free CPR class for residents on Thursday, February 23, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Bevill Center on the Shoals campus.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.