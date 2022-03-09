LCEA donates to special needs students

Lawrence County Education Association is made up of active teachers across Lawrence County. LCEA recently donated $200 to Donna Flannagan for use with events for students with special needs. One upcoming event is the Special Needs Prom. If you would like to make a donation to help with the events Lawrence County hosts for students with special needs contact Donna Flannagan at dflannagan@lawrenceal.org. Pictured are members of LCHS Room 42 members: Front row from left: Emily Rutherford (paraprofessional), Josh Graham, Paulrandus White, Andy Bradford (LCEA Associate Representative), Stephanie Black (paraprofessional); back row: Brandi Brewer (assistant), Donna Flannagan (Special Ed Director), Zachary Quillen, Skyler Harris.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.