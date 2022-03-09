LCEA donates to special needs students

Lawrence County Education Association is made up of active teachers across Lawrence County. LCEA recently donated $200 to Donna Flannagan for use with events for students with special needs. One upcoming event is the Special Needs Prom. If you would like to make a donation to help with the events Lawrence County hosts for students with special needs contact Donna Flannagan at dflannagan@lawrenceal.org. Pictured are members of LCHS Room 42 members: Front row from left: Emily Rutherford (paraprofessional), Josh Graham, Paulrandus White, Andy Bradford (LCEA Associate Representative), Stephanie Black (paraprofessional); back row: Brandi Brewer (assistant), Donna Flannagan (Special Ed Director), Zachary Quillen, Skyler Harris.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Life after drug addiction; A success story
- Alabama state Rep. David Wheeler dies at age 72
- Alabama tourism committee advances lottery and casino bill
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama
- SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream
- Grain Bin Safety workshop happening in Moulton March 17
- Moulton Middle Scholars Bowl team finishes 5th in state championship
- Lawrence board accepts East Lawrence High principal’s resignation
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found in Chicken Foot may be linked to missing Trinity man
- Moulton woman is third charged in Christmas Eve shooting
- Coroner: Severely burned body found in Chicken Foot
- Eagles off to blistering start
- Moulton man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle
- Prep roundup: Hyche's walk-off lifts Lawrence County to thrilling win over Montgomery Catholic
- Ground breaking for new learning experience
- Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 Trinity men, recovery of stolen vehicle
- Moulton tables funding for Lawrence Animal Control
- R.A. Hubbard principal reassigned to off-site duty during investigation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.