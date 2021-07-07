Lawrence Horse Club hosts ‘Horsing Around with 4-H’

The Lawrence County Horse Club hosted its “Horsing Around with 4-H” event at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds last week.
The free, two-hour event featured demonstrations and discussion with club members, who covered topics from hoof health and horse breeds to tack and roping, according to Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
A few horses were onsite for the demonstrations, and the event featured family-friendly activity stations including activities from stick horse races to cow milking, Shanklin said.
She said other 4-H students prepared special presentations for the event as well.
“The Lawrence County Horse Club has been around since 2001 and there are several youth who have grown up with the Club and gone on to become parents themselves,” said Shanklin. “Many club members have participated in horse-related 4-H events on a statewide and regional level. Being a member doesn’t require owning a horse just requires a love for horses.”
The Lawrence County Horse Club hosts other events like the Special Needs Rodeo and a Youth Rodeo through the club’s fundraising efforts. The club plans to meet July 27 to discuss plans for a Youth Rodeo event scheduled for November.
For more information about the Horse Club or the Lawrence County 4-H program, questions may be directed to 4-H Program Assistant Marsha Terry by calling 256-974-2464.
