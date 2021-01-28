A virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival will become available to Alabama viewers this Thursday, Wild Alabama announced this week.
The film festival, hosted by the Alabama Rivers Alliance, Energy Alabama, Waterkeepers Alabama and the Flint River Conservation Association, will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Virtual Lobby "doors" will open at 5:30 p.m., according to organizers.
General admission tickets begin at $10, but also include options for donating to U.S. conservation efforts. For the price of the ticket, viewers receive a special link which will allow them to access Video on Demand for up to one week after the livestream event.
"While we would love to gather in person, we can still gather on your couches and share a night of film together. You'll still see some familiar faces and places and learn more about how you can support the work of environmental groups across the state," organizers said.
At the festival, viewers will dive deeper into a selection of "inspiring films with hard hitting topics including bioengineering, water issues, wilderness preservation, citizen activism and more," Wild Alabama said.
"You'll experience the adrenaline of kayaking the wildest rivers, climbing the highest peaks and trekking across the globe with adventure films from around the world," said organizers. "You'll explore the issues and movements with leading environmental activists and professionals, filmmakers, and celebrities as you celebrate the natural and wild world."
A few of the more than 14 films featured in the tour include: A Fisher's Right to Know, a film about that explores the Coosa River in East Alabama, which has provided food and recreation for generations, but also delves into an activist project that is working to give Alabama fishers a better understanding of which fish are safe to consume--a practice that is not currently legislated in the state; Love, Trails and Dinosaurs, which shares the story of Garan Moore, the person with autism to hike every trail in the Great Smoky Mountains--a 900-mile feat; and Every Nine Minutes, a film advocating for cleaner oceans by illustrating how much weight in litter--300,000 pounds or the weight of a blue whale--is dumped into the ocean every nine minutes.
Tickets for the festival may be purchased online at https://alabamarivers.org/wsff. Registered viewers will receive an email the day of the show including the link to watch the event live with hosts and other viewers. For more information visit WildAlabama.org or visit AlabamaRivers.org.
