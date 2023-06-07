Wallace State Community College is proud to announce that a number of area students were among 707 outstanding students recognized for earning a place on the President's List and Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester.
Justin Ruth, of Danville - Dean's List
Andrew James Willingham, of Danville - Dean's List
Josie Marie Montgomery, of Moulton - Dean's List
Caylee A. Brown, of Danville - President's List
Mararee Taanath Proctor, of Danville - President's List
Lillyanna Nichole Cartee, of Moulton - President's List
Anna Clare Hutto, of Moulton - President's List
Liandra Mcanally, of Trinity - President's List
Bayley Kay Waters, of Trinity - President's List
To earn a spot on the Wallace State President's List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean's List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
The Summer 2023 semester is underway at Wallace State, with openings available for the Mini Term II semester starting June 30. Registration is also open for the Fall 2023 semester, with classes beginning Aug. 18. Full, mini terms and flex-start terms are available, with classes day and evening classes held on campus. Online and hybrid options are also available. Wallace State offers classes at the main campus in Hanceville and in Oneonta.
For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu, call 256.352.8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
