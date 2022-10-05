Join the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, October 22nd from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the first annual "Scare on the Square" Trunk or Treat event.
The event will be held on the square in downtown Moulton.
The Chamber welcomes anyone that would like to set up their vehicle trunk and pass out candy.
There will be prizes for best trunk decoration, best kids costume, and best adult costume. There will also be a few local food vendors set up for purchases.
The classic car cruise in will be happening as well so come by and check out all the classic cars as you fill your bags with candy.
