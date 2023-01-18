Courtland grads gather for Christmas reunion

On Saturday, December 10th, approximately one hundred former Courtland Hawks and guests gathered at the Coffey Center in Trinity, Alabama. They came to usher in the 2022 Christmas season with a nostalgic afternoon of food, fun, fellowship and renewing of old friendships and acquaintances. The Coffey 24 Band entertained the group with Christmas music and songs from 60s-70s. Attendees provided an abundance of delicious appetizers and finger foods to enjoy.
According to Co-Chair for the event, Amy Terry Seymore, who also helps record events and keep records for the group, following the last multi-class Hawks reunion in 2019, the reunion committee decided to cease planning future multiclass reunions. “This decision was reversed in September 2022 as a result of a promise made to Mr. Roger H. McNeece, beloved CHS history teacher, to have another reunion,” Seymore explained. “Because the 2019 reunion committee Christmas party was so enjoyable for Mr. McNeese, the decision was made to have the 2022 Courtland Hawks Celebration. Unfortunately, as it turned out, shortly before the reunion Mr. McNeece experienced health issues which prevented him from attending.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.