Pilot Club awards game table to Bill Stewart Center

Volunteering in the community, daytime outings and other activities recently became a little more enjoyable for a special needs group in Moulton thanks to a grant from Pilot International.
The Pilot Club Chapter in Decatur, which also includes members from Lawrence County, Hartselle and Priceville, purchased two $900 Infinity Game Tables and delivered them to the Bill Stewart Activity Center last week. The funds were granted by Pilot International, which strives to promote awareness for brain-safe practices, injury prevention and mindful behavior.
“This grant was stipulated for educational purposes and was meant to provide an educational tool to this group in need,” Pilot Club Projects Chairperson Deroma Montgomery said.
She said the Infinity Game Table will not only serve as an educational tool for individuals served by the Bill Stewart Center, but the portable game console also encourages social interaction and brain development.
“This is going to be wonderful for our center,” Angela Hutto, a manager and nurse at the Bill Stewart Center said.
The Bill Stewart Center in Moulton provides work and life-skills training to qualified individuals in a controlled work environment. This could mean volunteering to help clean churches throughout Lawrence County, cleaning for local thrift stores, or in the past, individuals at the center have worked with The Kitchen, a local food pantry, Hutto explained.
Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, Hutto said the Center has gone from serving about 22 individuals to an average of eight to 12 each week.
“Some are more frail than others or have family members who are vulnerable to the virus,” she explained. “We also lost one of our individuals who passed away last year. It’s been a sad year, so this really means so much to us.”
Moulton Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys, who also serves on the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) Board, said individuals who “age-out” of the special needs program through the Lawrence County School System are provided with safe, effective work and learning space by the Bill Stewart Activities Center.
“As a member of ARC, we’ve been with these individuals since they were in school. Seeing them thrive—it’s a wonderful thing,” Jeffreys said. “We appreciate Pilot Club International for granting the funds and the local Pilot Club Chapter for taking on this project and keeping the Bill Stewart Center in mind.”
Community Experience Professional Chyna Standridge said the game table’s portability will especially benefit the center as individuals frequently travel throughout the county for community service.
She and fellow CEPs, Whitney Rutherford and Jenni Terry, said the Bill Stewart Center continues seeking other community service activities for its individuals.
The work has to be skill-appropriate, Terry added. “We had been asked about volunteering at the animal shelter, and on the face of it, it seems like a really great idea. We have to keep safety in mind, though. Working with animals poses too much of a safety risk.”
She said the group currently volunteers at two local churches, Free Street Church in Moulton and Harris Chapel in Hatton, and a couple of thrift stores. The group can work sweeping floors or straightening racks at Serenity Thrift and Consignment in Hatton and the Three Bees in Decatur.
Bill Stewart Center individuals Andy Shackleford, Jerry Shackleford and Marcus Coffey were present when the Pilot Club delivered the Infinity Game Tables last week and enjoyed playing a match game with one another during Montgomery’s presentation.
Montgomery said the game table comes with preset games that are free to new users. The game table also comes with the option to purchase more games.
“Our individuals already have favorite games, and they just love it,” Hutto said. “There’s no way we could thank the Pilot Club enough.”
