The Youth Success Program (YSP) at Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) has been funded $580,000 for the 2022-2023 year by the North Alabama Works Local Workforce Development Executive Board.
The grant award includes an $80,000 increase over the 2021-2022 program year. The budget increase will allow the program to serve at least 135 youth in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston counties.
"This is such an exciting time for our program,” said Youth Success Program Coordinator, Kenneth Loveless. “With the increase in funding, we can positively impact more lives in Northwest Alabama and help them reach their educational and employment goals.”
Over the past year, the YSP served 138 in-school and out-of-school youth which surpassed the goal of 100. Through the help of the YSP program: 18 students received their GED or high school diploma, 12 entered college, 64 received a credential or certificate (YSP provided $40,000 in book scholarships and tuition) and 37 obtained employment.
The Youth Success Program (YSP) at NW-SCC serves in-school and out-of-school youth ranging in age from 16-24. YSP identifies and assists those who have been unable to complete their education and need guidance and assistance deciding between continuing their education and seeking additional training toward employment.
YSP offers services such as job skills/employment training, GED support, college enrollment assistance, tutoring and mentoring.
For more information on the NW-SCC Youth Success Program, call 256.331.5262.
