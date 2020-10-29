The LCCTC announce officers

The LCCTC Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America recently elected officers for the 2020-2021 school year. Pictured from left: Ally Naylor - reporter, Kylie Beth Hood - historian, Felicia Patel and James Huang - co-presidents, Harley Maxwell - secretary, and Katie Jett - treasurer. Not Pictured: Ethan Gordon, parliamentarian.
