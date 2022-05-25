A couple reported missing earlier this month have both been located safe in Birmingham, according to Moulton Police.
Moulton Police Department had been notified on May 4 that family members of 43-year-old Steven Tommy Cook had not been in contact with him or his girlfriend, Kimberly White, since November of 2021.
“Both people who were listed as missing have contacted their families and are both doing well. They were together in the Birmingham area,” Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said on Monday.
Knight said Cook had been in contact with his sister, who lives in Moulton, and White had spoken with family members in Tennessee on May 17.
“Our department has closed this investigation,” Knight said. “Both parties have been removed from missing status and are well. Again, I would like to thank everyone for all of the help that was provided.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.