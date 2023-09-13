Dr. Jon Bret Smith chosen as District 8 Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Jon Bret Smith, superintendent of Lawrence County schools, has been named District Superintendent of the Year for District Eight of the State Superintendent’s Association (SSA).
Every August each district of superintendents chooses one of their peers that they believe has earned the Superintendent of the Year award. District 8 is made up of 18 superintendents who selected Dr. Smith for the award this year, and to represent their district at the state level.
“In order to earn the award, you have to be selected by your peers, so it’s really nice to be selected by a group of people, who I count all as my friends,” explained Smith, “It’s just truly an honor.”
At the state level, the SSA will use a panel of judges to review the district finalists and select the next Superintendent of the Year for the state of Alabama. From there, the Superintendent for the state will go on to compete at the national level.
Anyone who knows Dr. Smith wouldn’t be surprised to hear him credit his success back to the school system that he works tirelessly to grow. “I’ve been fortunate to be the superintendent of such a great school system. This award is not a reflection of me, but a reflection of the great things that we have going on in the district.”
Going on seven years, Smith has made many accomplishments during his time as superintendent. He has navigated a global pandemic, managed a 67-million-dollar school system that acts as the largest source of employment in Lawrence County, started a virtual blended school, obtained countless grants, all while promoting the camaraderie between administrators, staff, parents, and students.
“When I started, we were not in good financial health, and we have excess revenue now. We have a strong general fund, so financially we have done really well. For decades there has been a pattern of our attendance decreasing, and that has tapered off as well. We were able to bring kids in through the virtual blended school who may have gone elsewhere for other opportunities, but by having our school system provide those opportunities we’ve been able to reach those students. That’s all without mentioning the academic gains.”
During his 20 years in education, Smith has served as a teacher, an assistant principal, and both an elementary and middle school principal before serving as superintendent. He’s been named an adjunct professor at the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama Birmingham. Smith was appointed by the governor as a board member for the Workforce, Innovation, and Opportunities Act (WIOA). He was awarded the Excellence in Educational Leadership Award by the University Council for Educational Administration.
“Overall, what’s brought me the most joy over as superintendent has been watching our students succeed. I love seeing a student graduate and knowing that the kindergarten teacher is just as responsible as the 12th grade teacher for that child graduating. And I believe our system is really good at finding those students who may be deemed ‘at-risk’ and helping those students—I think that’s something we do best.”
Smith will now go on to compete for the overall state Superintendent of the Year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.