Dr. Jon Bret Smith chosen as District 8 Superintendent of the Year

Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. John Bret Smith was chosen by his peers as District 8 Superintendent of the Year. 

Dr. Jon Bret Smith, superintendent of Lawrence County schools, has been named District Superintendent of the Year for District Eight of the State Superintendent’s Association (SSA). 

Every August each district of superintendents chooses one of their peers that they believe has earned the Superintendent of the Year award. District 8 is made up of 18 superintendents who selected Dr. Smith for the award this year, and to represent their district at the state level.

