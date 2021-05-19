Two former Lawrence County students of Moulton have been recognized among other student leaders at Huntingdon College.
Huntingdon College’s Office of College and Alumni Relations and Office of Student Affairs combined efforts to celebrate student leaders with the release on Tuesday, May 11, of the top students who have participated and led campus organizations.
“Students don’t just go to Huntingdon, they become Huntingdon through the many ways in which they engage in the life of the College,” stated Senior Vice President Anthony Leigh. “Through student organizations, athletic teams, and leadership roles on campus, Huntingdon students build their resumes and their network of connections, test their leadership talents, and form friendships and memories that will last throughout their lives.”
Dylan Powell, a 2021 Huntingdon College graduate, and Abigail Cook, who is expected to graduate in 2024, were both named among the college’s top student leaders.
Powell was recognized among the 2020-2021 Huntingdon College Ambassadors. Ambassadors are exemplary Huntingdon students selected to serve as liaisons between the College and the community. A new group of ambassadors is chosen each year, with the term of one year of service.
Cook, who was also listed as 2020-2021 Presidential Fellow, was honored among the Huntingdon Leadership Initiative participants. The Huntingdon Freshman Leadership Initiative (FLI) is an interactive leadership experience geared to assist Huntingdon College freshmen in reaching their full potential during their college years and beyond.
The Moulton students were two listed with several other Huntingdon College student leaders from throughout the U.S.
“This has been a remarkable year and I couldn’t be prouder of the way our student body has demonstrated creativity and Huntingdon spirit,” said Dean of Students Fran Taylor. “These students made the most of life on a college campus during a pandemic. I am so thankful to all who have served and led student organizations in the past year. They’ve laid the groundwork for next year’s leaders to take their teams and organizations to the next level.”
Huntingdon College, which was founded in Tuskegee in 1854 but moved to Montgomery in 1909, continues a legacy of faith, wisdom, and service through a liberal arts academic tradition grounded in the Judeo-Christian heritage of the United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.