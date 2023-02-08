Sheriff’s office suspends search: Garrie still missing

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office suspended his search for Chad Garrie on Sunday, Feb. 5. The search went on for over three days but yielded no results.
According to News 19, the sheriff’s office suspended its search for Garrie, 44, after finding no leads during its time in Bankhead National Forest. Family and friends continue to search for their missing loved one.
Garrie was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25. He was on his way to hunt flint arrowheads in Indian Tomb Hollow. He parked his truck in front of a metal gate along County Road 86. However, Garrie never returned to his truck.
An unnamed resident near Indian Tomb Hollow said he and his neighbors witnessed Garrie’s truck parked alongside County Road 86, but they assumed it belonged to a group of deer hunters that frequent the area. The resident was uncertain which day they saw the truck.
Friends and family immediately began searching for Garrie in Bankhead last week after his truck was located at Indian Tomb Hollow on Thursday, Feb. 2. Numerous volunteers joined the effort.
The next day, search and rescue teams coordinated a massive search with K-9 units and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The ALEA utilized a helicopter to aid the search.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, members of the search teams rappelled into caves and rock crevices with hopes of finding Garrie, but the efforts failed to locate any sign of Garrie.
Consistent rainfall last week led to flooding in the Indian Tomb Hollow area and along County Road 86 prior to the search. However, the family remains hopeful that Garrie will be found.
Garrie is described as a white male, being six-foot, 140 pounds, with black and grey hair, and blue eyes.
If anyone has any information about Garrie’s disappearance, please contact the sheriff’s office: 256-974-9291.
