Sheriff’s office suspends search: Garrie still missing

Garrie

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office suspended his search for Chad Garrie on Sunday, Feb. 5. The search went on for over three days but yielded no results.

According to News 19, the sheriff’s office suspended its search for Garrie, 44, after finding no leads during its time in Bankhead National Forest. Family and friends continue to search for their missing loved one.

