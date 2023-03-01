New Joe Wheeler EMC general manager to focus on internet

Kanikovsky

With Flash Fiber broadband internet already available to Joe Wheeler EMC customers in Lawrence County, the cooperative’s new general manager and CEO is focused on providing Morgan County customers with access.

Gene Kanikovsky, 54, expects the roll-out to be complete in mid 2024.

(0) comments

