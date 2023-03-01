New Joe Wheeler EMC general manager to focus on internet

With Flash Fiber broadband internet already available to Joe Wheeler EMC customers in Lawrence County, the cooperative’s new general manager and CEO is focused on providing Morgan County customers with access.
Gene Kanikovsky, 54, expects the roll-out to be complete in mid 2024.
“We are hoping by the end of the second quarter of next year (that) fiber’s going to be in Morgan County available to every customer,” he said. “We’re talking about sometime around June of next year it should be completed.”
Former general manager and CEO George Kitchens served for over 21 years and retired on Feb. 7. Kanikovsky started Jan. 30.
“The very first thing I did, and I’m still doing it today, I’m trying to get out as much as possible to meet the employees, to meet the people in the community,” Kanikovsky said. “I think it’s the most important part for anybody new coming into this position is to get to know the people.”
Kanikovsky said it’s important to meet his members, customers and the people who work for him.
“You can be the best businessman and understand the finances and engineering and operations to the best of your ability, but if you don’t know the people and don’t get to know them, you will ultimately fail,” he said.
Kanikovsky has had a 23-year cooperative electric utility career. He came from SECO Energy in Central Florida where he was the chief financial officer for nine years. Kanikovsky said SECO served 230,000 members while Joe Wheeler serves about 43,000 customers.
Kanikovsky also previously worked at Talquin Electric Cooperative in north Florida, which he said was about the same size as Joe Wheeler. He also worked at Cloverland Electric Cooperative in Michigan. Kanikovsky was the CFO for both companies.
Kitchens said Kanikovsky has had extensive experience.
“He’s had quite a bit of exposure to different operating situations, and I think that will serve him well in his new job here,” Kitchens said. “I’m convinced every bit that the board did a good job of picking a guy that will lead the company successfully for however long he wants to.”
Kanikovsky said his job is not just about overseeing the utility’s financial health.
“It’s really doing what’s best for the members, doing what’s best for the communities,” he said. “I think that’s what makes a huge difference for me; that’s why I enjoy working for the co-ops.”
Kanikovsky attended Lake Superior State University in Michigan and received a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics with a minor in marketing.
Kanikovsky is married to Michele Kanikovsky, and they have seven children. They are currently renting an apartment but have been looking for a home to buy and plan to be fully moved into the community within six months.
“I’m definitely going to be a Joe Wheeler customer,” Kanikovsky said. “Being the CEO of the company, I might as well be a member and pay the bill just like everybody else.”
