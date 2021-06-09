Hatton grad awarded Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship

LeAnne Pace was awarded the Tagged for Greatness Scholarship at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Banquet held Friday, June 4, in Wetumpka. LeAnne is the daughter of Wayne and Tabitha Pace of Mount Hope.
Pace, a graduate of Hatton High School, plans to attend the Auburn University to major in environmental sciences. She was one of 84 scholarship recipients awarded over $81,000 in scholarships by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation (ACF). The ACF serves to engage in educational and scientific activities to improve the beef cattle industry in Alabama and educate youth on the importance of beef cattle in Alabama. It provides the opportunity to make tax deductible donations for the educational work of the foundation and is largely funded by the sale of the “Cowboy Tag” vanity license plate.
Throughout the year, the ACF supports numerous organizations and events which help to educate and train future generations of the livestock industry. The ACF has awarded scholarship money each year to Alabama youth with over a quarter of a million dollars being awarded to date.
For more information, contact Kayla Greer at (334) 265-1867 or by emailing kgreer@bamabeef.org.
