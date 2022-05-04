Moulton Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a couple who went missing about five months ago.
Steven Tommy Cook, 43, and his girlfriend Kimberly White were last seen by friends and family in November. The two were recently reported missing by Cook’s sister, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
“We have just recently been made aware of this issue, therefore, we are only beginning our investigation into it,” Knight said Wednesday.
According to Knight, Cook’s sister stated that she felt the couple would be in contact with the family “unless something was wrong.”
Cook’s phone has been turned off, and it is unclear if the couple might have been under any kind of duress, the report states.
According to the report, it is unclear whether a missing person’s report has been filed by White’s family. Knight said Cook’s sister and the agency believe White is from Tennessee.
Cook and White have one child together. Cook also has two other children, the report said.
Cook’s last known vehicle was a late 1990's model Dodge Dakota pick-up. The truck is orange in color and is missing the front bumper.
Cook’s last known job was in the Town Creek area, according to the report.
Cook has several distinguishing characteristics:
• A tattoo of a bulldog on the back of his head
• A scar on his right knee
• A scar on the top of his forehead
• A scarred tip of the right middle finger
• A dark mole on one of his eyelids
• Tattoos on both arms, with one being a cross with praying hands.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Moulton Police Department at 256-974-3961, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 256-974-9291, or contact their local Law Enforcement Agency.
