Tree purchase deadline approaching

As the deadline to purchase a tree for Lawrence County’s 2020 Christmas on the Square (COTS) approaches, organizers said the event is on track to double the size of its tree trail from last year’s inaugural event.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent any live COTS events, like the Christmas movie screenings and a hot chocolate social that visitors enjoyed last December, the COTS Committee said the trail will feature more trees, displays and selfie stations. So far, the COTS Committee said about 180 trees are spoken for.
“If you’re concerned about the virus, you can plan your visit to the trail accordingly,” District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said. “The trail will be lit all night, every night, all month long. Visitors will be able to walk the trails from different directions to keep socially distanced. There will be no events planned that might promote large gatherings at any time.”
Pankey said commissioners have worked with the COTS Committee to make the event bigger and better than last year, while also keeping health and safety ordinances in mind.
“If you came last year, it will be totally different this year,” he said, describing a new layout and added displays for the tree trail. He said sidewalk and lighting improvements have also been made on the north and east ends of the historic courthouse lawn in Downtown Moulton, where COTS is held.
The COTS Committee, which is made up of 15 members including commissioners, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce members and local volunteers, said it hopes to build on the tree trail every year and eventually bring back many of the live events associated with COTS.
“Last year, we planted the seed and were hopeful, but we never dreamed it would come back ten-fold,” District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said. “This event is not only for Lawrence County, but it’s also for North Alabama.”
Several COTS Committee members recalled marriage proposals, family portraits and other special moments visitors pulled off at the COTS tree trail last Christmas. Chamber of Commerce Director Craig Johnston said he knew of at least two proposals and several photo sessions that took place on the square last year among the COTS Christmas lights.
“This was our Hallmark moment,” he said. “There were families who said they couldn’t wait for their kids to come home for Christmas so they could come to see the square.”
Johnston said the COTS Committee will permit food trucks to return to the square throughout the duration of the tree trail’s opening, but no schedule will be planned or published to help prevent large gatherings.
Businesses and residents have until Wednesday, Nov. 25, to purchase a tree or selfie station.
Sponsors may purchase a Christmas tree for $130, which includes a sponsorship sign. For sponsors who purchased a tree last year and already have a sign on file with the Lawrence County Commission, trees cost $120.
Sponsors may also purchase a selfie station, which starts at $200 if the sponsor builds the station. The COTS Committee will assemble selfie stations purchased for $350.
The annual COTS tree trail is a non-profit event, according to the committee. Proceeds from tree trails and selfie stations are used to purchase the trees and supplies for the event. Any funds left after equipment and decorations are purchased goes into an account for next year’s event, the committee said.
For more information, or to purchase a tree or selfie station, contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 256-974-1658, or contact the Lawrence County Commission at 256-974-0663. Interested participants may also visit the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square Facebook page for more information.
