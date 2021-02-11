Narcog and volunteers spreading a little love for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day falls in February, so there’s no better time to share some joy and happiness. Area senior centers were the gathering place for many seniors and offered an opportunity to socialize, participate in activities and events as well as receive a hot meal. Due to the pandemic, all centers have been closed since the spring increasing social isolation for the homebound as well as meal recipients that regularly attended the senior centers. More than 200 hot meals are provided Monday through Thursday to older adults in Lawrence County with most delivered to homebound individuals.
“The idea first came to me over the holidays” said Cissy Pearson, Outreach Coordinator for NARCOG. “I thought there had to be something we could do to help put a smile on the faces of those we serve. So, I reached out to a couple of teachers to see if there might be interest in students making cards” she said. The project took off from there. Kindergarten to high school students participated in creating over 500 individual cards for distribution to every meal recipient in Lawrence and Morgan Counties. There was hand drawn and colored teddy bear cards, embellished cards and unique works of art from every age group. Students from multiple classes at East Lawrence Elementary, Moulton Middle School and Speake School provided enough cards for each of the 7 senior centers in Lawrence County.
Cards will be delivered with meals before Valentine’s Day by volunteers and NARCOG employees. “The teachers, counselors and especially the students were wonderful. They were all so enthusiastic about helping,” said Pearson.
NARCOG provides programs and services for older adults and disabled of all ages in Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan Counties. Visit www.narcog.org to learn more about the More Than a Meal program and other beneficial services offered through the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.