4-H Pig Squeal event ends with competition in Moulton

Lawrence and Morgan County 4-H students recently participated in the 4-H organization’s Pig Squeal program, which saw several students compete in an event held in Moulton on the second day of the Strawberry Festival last week.
Each of the participating students received two pigs through the program in January and cared for and trained with the pigs leading up to the auction event in Moulton on May 1. Each student was allowed to show one of their two pigs, which ranged in weight from 175 to 336 pounds by the end of the competition, according to Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
Students participating in the program ranged in ages from nine years old to 17, she added.
Following the Strawberry Festival Pig Squeal event, participating students were awarded in their divisions across three categories. Students were recognized for best record book, which was prepared during the months the students raised their pigs; they were judged for showmanship during the Saturday event; and each student competed in Market Class, determined by the weight, muscle definition and other features of their pig.
In the Junior Division, record book winners included Lawrence County Blue Ribbon winners Aubrey Elkins and Chloe Elkins and Red Ribbon winners Gage Nelson, of Lawrence County, and Tucker Myers, of Morgan County. White Ribbon winner, Collins Belew, and Green Ribbon winner Colton Penney, both of Morgan County, were also awarded for the record books in the Junior Division.
J.D. Pflueger, of Morgan County, received the Blue Ribbon, and Lawrence County’s Wyatt Pace won the Red Ribbon in the Intermediate Division.
In the Senior Division I, Madison Darnell took home the Blue Ribbon, Allie Eddy was named Red Ribbon winner, Kayleen Coggin won the White Ribbon, and Sean Butler took home the Green Ribbon. Senior Division II record book winners included Blue Ribbon recipient Sam Gullion and Red Ribbon winner Emma Johnson. Each of the Senior divisions’ winners are Morgan County residents.
The Showmanship portion of the competition also recognized student achievement across age categories.
“For many youth, this was their first show, but for several it was their sixth,” Shanklin said. “The goal of the Showmanship portion of the event was to show the Livestock Judge that the youth had worked with their pig in teaching it to walk guided by a show stick.”
She said the students learn with the show stick, which allows them to remain close enough to control the pig while it is being shown but far enough away so judges may get a clear view of the pig.
Junior Showmanship winners included Lawrence County third grader Gage Nelson, and Morgan County fourth, fifth and sixth graders Tucker Myers, Colton Penney and Collins Belew.
Lawrence County’s Chloe Elkins was named Junior Showmanship Grand Champion, and Aubrey Elkins was named Reserve Grand Champion.
In the Intermediate Showmanship Division, Lawrence County’s Wyatt Pace was named Grand Champion; Morgan County’s J.D. Pflueger was named Reserve Grand Champion. The Senior I Showmanship Division saw Morgan County students win first, second, third and fourth place prizes. Winners included Grand Champion Madison Darnell, Reserve Champion Sean Butler, and third and fourth place winners Kayleen Coggin and Allie Eddy.
For the Senior II Showmanship Division, Sam Gullion was named Grand Champion, Emma Johnson won Reserve Champion, and Lawrence County’s Jillian Fretwell won third place.
During the Market Class portion of the competition, students showed their pigs a second time, emphasizing the pig’s advantages like its muscle definition, girth and other features, according to Shanklin.
“The goal of the project was to get the pigs to Market weight—approximately 280-300 pounds,” Shanklin said. “Based on the entry weight of the pigs, they were divided into Market Class; this show had four Market Classes.”
In Division I, Wyatt Pace was named Grand Champion and Sean Butler the Reserve Champion. For Division II, Emma Johnson was named Grand Champion and Allie Eddy named Reserve Champion. Division III saw Sam Gullion win first place as Grand Champion; Madison Darnell was named Reserve Champion. In Division IV, Gage Nelson was named Grand Champion and Aubrey Elkins was named Reserve Grand Champion.
Overall Grand Champion Market hog went to Sam Gullion, while Emma Johnson’s pig was recognized as the Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market hog.
Following the show, Shanklin said a majority of the pigs were auctioned to be processed into pork chops or bacon.
“Auctioneer Jacob Murray led the bidders to purchase 13 pigs with prices per pound, ranging from $1.40 to $2.90 per pound. While the market price for pigs is much lower than what they gave at the 4-H Show, bidders understood they were acknowledging the hard work the youth had put into the project,” said Shanklin.
“Thanks to all that supported the program by their attendance and support of the 4-H youth—especially those parents and extended family of the youth,” she said. “We would especially like to thank those that helped in the ring—Doug Gullion, LeAnne Pace, Kayln Nelson, Austin Blankenship, and the Livestock Judge Ethan Lake. We would also like to thank the many sponsors including United Way of Lawrence County. A big thank you to our local meat processor, Heaps, who left dates on their processing schedule for 4-H pigs.”
Shanklin expressed her thanks on behalf of the Extension personnel involved in the project, which included Lawrence and Morgan County FREA 4H Agent Kenneth Gamble, 4H Program Assistants Marsha Terry, who represents Lawrence County, and Karen Melson representing Morgan County, Administrative Associate Shannon Murray, and Morgan County Extension Coordinator Brett Crow. Lawrence Coordinator Shanklin was also present and involved with the competition on Saturday, May 1.
To view some more pictures and live videos recorded at the event, visit the Lawrence County Extension Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/LawrenceCountyextension. Those interested in the Lawrence County 4-H program, or other programs and events offered by the Extension System, may contact the Lawrence Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
