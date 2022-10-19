The Lawrence County Educator Retiree Association welcomed Craig Johnston, of Visit North Alabama, as their October guest speaker. Johnston talked about upcoming holiday events in the area. For their community service, the group collected 50 toys for a local Christmas project. Pictured from left: LCERA VP Rebecca Lee, Johnston, LCERA President Dr. Delaina Greene.
featured
Lawrence County Educator Retiree Association October Meeting
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Red Devis headed back to state tournament
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama
- Youth Leadership Lawrence has Agriculture Day
- Hembree awarded Herman Moore Award
- Made in Alabama showcases Red Land Cotton, Jack Daniels Cooperage
- Farm City Week is November 18-24, Youth Contest Deadline October 28
- Attorney Patrick Caver sworn in as Courtland’s Municipal Judge
- First Fire Fall Festival “county-wide event”
Most Popular
Articles
- Another long-time Moulton business closes doors after 69 years
- Strength through brotherhood: Season's challenges have Hatton prepared for a region championship push
- Lexington too much for Hatton in region clash
- Made in Alabama showcases Red Land Cotton, Jack Daniels Cooperage
- Lockheed Martin Space to expand Courtland facility
- Hatton wins area championship, advances to area tournament
- Lawrence County falls to Fairview
- A Moulton teen wounded by gunshot in Trinity remains at UAB Hospital
- Two arrests made at Moulton CVS Pharmacy
- Moulton resident arrested on terrorist threat charge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.