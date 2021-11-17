A residential fire that broke out early Saturday has claimed the life of a 74-year-old Lawrence County man, according to authorities.
Thomas Wayne Trousdale was killed in the fire that broke out inside a mobile home at 1424 County Road 257 in the Loosier community around 2:32 a.m., reports said.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Trousdale, who had been trapped inside the home, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:23 a.m.
An autopsy will be performed at the state forensics office in Huntsville.
Norwood said Courtland and Hatton volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office continues investigations.
