Auburn’s Dr. Michael Goodlett, SEC Medical Guidance Task Force, receive Michael L. Slive Award

Auburn team physician Dr. Michael Goodlett (formerly from Moulton), and fellow members of the Southeastern Conference's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, a group of volunteer medical professionals appointed by each of the SEC's member universities who helped provide continuing guidance as the SEC conducted intercollegiate athletics competition during the 2020-21 academic year, have been named recipient of the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Wednesday.
"Individually and collectively, the leaders serving on the Conference's Medical Guidance Task Force are deserving of this recognition," said Sankey. "Each contributed an incredible amount of time and effort to lend their expertise as we worked to meet the many challenges associated with developing policies and protocols supporting the healthy return to competition throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of their efforts, thousands of SEC student-athletes have been able to participate in their chosen sports, compete for championships and create lifelong memories with their teammates that otherwise may have never been possible without the contributions of these talented individuals."
"I'm very proud of the task force," Goodlett said. "I think we made the correct decision that allowed us to play safely, and we were different than other conferences and leagues. It was truly a collaborative effort among a lot of great folks on the task force from different backgrounds. The collaboration was fabulous.
"The team at Auburn: Dr. Gogue, Gen. Burgess, Allen Greene, Marcy Girton. They were equally phenomenal. This was teamwork, both at the task force level and on campus. Dr. Kam and Scott Harris were instrumental in the overall effort. This was an epic fight and we safely competed. That was the objective."
As the SEC Office began to monitor and learn about COVID-19 and associated public health information following the cancellation of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in March of 2020, the Task Force was formed in early April 2020 for the purpose of providing the guidance necessary to make decisions related to the return to athletics activities for SEC student-athletes and to assist in the SEC's collaboration with colleague conferences in supporting the safe and healthy conduct of athletics competition.
The Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award is presented on special occasions to former student-athletes, coaches, graduates or administrators of SEC institutions or the conference office who have maintained a lifetime of interest in college athletics and who, over a significant period of time, have exhibited superior leadership qualities and made a significant impact to the betterment of the mission of the Southeastern Conference.
"These health professionals collectively and uniquely embody the spirit of this special award," said Sankey. "The expertise, experience and knowledge they provide continues to support our institutions in their focus on the health and well-being of SEC student-athletes during a year of uncertainty. We are proud to honor them with the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award."
The Task Force began meeting by video conference in April of 2020 to review and discuss information associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Task Force identified protocols related to on-campus meetings and workouts, out-of-season activities and skill instruction, and other practice activities for student-athletes and coaches, and opportunities for a healthy return to competition, including considerations for student-athletes, administrators, support staff, officials and fans.
The Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award is named for Mike Slive, commissioner of the SEC from 2002-14. Slive was named the first winner of the award upon his retirement in 2014 and the award was subsequently named in his honor.
"Commissioner Slive was truly an exceptional leader and an exceptional human being," Goodlett said. "I am so honored to receive an award that bears his name. He was such a great leader in our conference and in college athletics."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.