City Council meets to discuss department needs

Monday evening, Moulton City Council met for a work session to listen to department superintendents’ and representatives’ requests concerning budgets and plans for the next fiscal year. The most common request among departments was the need for a pay raise for their workers. Council Members agreed that due to the competitive climate, pay raises may be needed in order to keep workers in Moulton.
The meeting started off with Don Mitchell, employee of the local cemetery, asking the city for help in the form of more workers, equipment, and air conditioning. “We only have two people and I’ve begged and pleaded year after year. I just want to get this rectified so that we can get the cemetery looking how it’s supposed to look in a more efficient way and it cannot be done with just two people. If I’m going to be out there, give me the proper equipment. I’ve been with the city for over 17 years now.” Councilwoman Cassandra Lee commented, “I went out there today, I went inside that building, there’s only a bathroom. There’s no air. There’s no heat. There’s no fan. It’s 102 degrees, how do we as a city expect him to work in those conditions? Now based on Alabama law, the Duty of Care Act, we’re supposed to make sure those needs are met. That there’s safety, and there’s accommodations for heat and air.” Mayor Weatherwax recommended that the council look into taking bids from landscaping companies to take care of the cemetery maintenance, with reassurance that the current cemetery workers would be able to keep their jobs. “This was tried over the last administration if I’m not mistaken, wanting to contract it out,” said Mitchell in response to the mayor. “Once they got those prices and started seeing how much it costs to take care of that place, they shut that idea down. I am a 43-year-old man, and I will not be disrespected anymore. It stops here. Today.”
Fire Chief, Brian Phillips brought up the need for a new fire engine, as the oldest model is 23 years old. “We’ve been looking at some prices, and we’re looking at anywhere from $850,000 to $900,000.” Explained the Chief, “We’re going to be looking for grants, but even then, we’re looking from anywhere from 2-3 years out on delivery. It takes a year to get a grant, so that would be 2025, and we’d still be looking a couple years out, so the truck would probably be 27 or 28 years old by the time we’d get it.”
Requests came in from Police Chief, Craig Knight for help in the form of an additional officer, and new vests. The vests they have now will be expiring soon and are looking to upgrade the quality of vests for their officers.
Deangelo McDaniel, Park and Recreation director, described the repairs that are needed to the pavilions and press boxes throughout the park system, “It’s $50,000, but already in the park budget there’s $75,000, for what’s called “Land”, I think it’s alcohol money, so that’s where that money would come from, but all the pavilions and all the press boxes, they all are in need of some kind of repair. And we want to take the new color scheme that we have at the fields, we want to take that and have it throughout the park system.” McDaniel was among many others who request a pay grade for his employees, “We have some good employees in the Park right now, the knowledge level that we have is incredible. The north Alabama labor market is just driving—I mean it just is what it is.” Mayor Weatherwax agreed stating, “The last few years we’ve gone from minimum wage to nine dollars an hour, to twelve dollars an hour, and we’re probably going to have to go to fourteen or fifteen.”
Daniel Woodard, Foreman Solid Waste and Street, requested to hire a new driver with a Class B Certification. “I need a CDL driver in a bad way. If I get sick or a kid gets sick and I have to go home, I need someone that can come in and I can train. I’m running around trying to do 900 different things.” He also recommended that if the city is to give part-time workers a pay grade, then it’s only fair to do the same for full-time workers.
Greg Flanagan, supervisor of Water Distribution, explained the state of the water pumps and brought shocking figures to illustrate just how much water we are losing every day. “As you know the water system is very old, and in desperate need of repair. It’s leaking as we speak and as time passes it’s just going to get worse due to population growth in the area. The more houses get built, the more we have to turn our pumps up to pump water to supply the houses. Eventually we’re going to start blowing lines out of the ground.” Flanagan went on to ask the city for $220,000 for his department, “This would be a long-term fix. We are losing 36.8 gallons of water a minute. That’s 52,992 gallons per day. That’s enough to fill two inground swimming pools per day. In a year, that’s 19 million gallons. Money wise it’s right at $302 a day. If you do the math, that’s $110,000 a year in treated water that’s being run out on the ground. If we could sell that water rather than run it out on the ground, within a few short years, what I’m wanting to do would pay for itself. Then that money we’re running on the ground we could put into the bank and spend it somewhere else.”
Stanley Nichols, Water Grade IV Chief Operator, put in a request for a new pole barn to be built to protect the pontoon boat that was purchased to disburse chemicals, as well as $9,000 in chemicals to treat the lake water.
Caleb Harville, Gas department superintendent, is looking into grant money, but asks for money to go towards a pay grade, and running lines down Highway 36 in order to accommodate more chicken houses. “If we can get these twelve houses, then we’re looking at $50,000-$60,000 profit.” Mayor Weatherwax added that the farm is a family run farm, and that the son is young, which shows promise that the chicken houses would benefit the city long-term.
Myron Bohanon, golf course superintendent, requested 2 green mowers and a spreader to be able to maintain the putting greens. “These mowers are 12-18 months out, so I need to get my name on the list.”
City council is set to meet again on Monday, August 28th.
