City Council meets to discuss department needs

Lee

Monday evening, Moulton City Council met for a work session to listen to department superintendents’ and representatives’ requests concerning budgets and plans for the next fiscal year. The most common request among departments was the need for a pay raise for their workers. Council Members agreed that due to the competitive climate, pay raises may be needed in order to keep workers in Moulton.  

The meeting started off with Don Mitchell, employee of the local cemetery, asking the city for help in the form of more workers, equipment, and air conditioning. “We only have two people and I’ve begged and pleaded year after year. I just want to get this rectified so that we can get the cemetery looking how it’s supposed to look in a more efficient way and it cannot be done with just two people. If I’m going to be out there, give me the proper equipment. I’ve been with the city for over 17 years now.” Councilwoman Cassandra Lee commented, “I went out there today, I went inside that building, there’s only a bathroom. There’s no air. There’s no heat. There’s no fan. It’s 102 degrees, how do we as a city expect him to work in those conditions? Now based on Alabama law, the Duty of Care Act, we’re supposed to make sure those needs are met. That there’s safety, and there’s accommodations for heat and air.” Mayor Weatherwax recommended that the council look into taking bids from landscaping companies to take care of the cemetery maintenance, with reassurance that the current cemetery workers would be able to keep their jobs. “This was tried over the last administration if I’m not mistaken, wanting to contract it out,” said Mitchell in response to the mayor. “Once they got those prices and started seeing how much it costs to take care of that place, they shut that idea down. I am a 43-year-old man, and I will not be disrespected anymore. It stops here. Today.” 

