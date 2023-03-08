Wild thoughts and celebrations

The Wild Alabama board and staff receiving the land deed from Rhonda Riley.

Wild Alabama is gifted land!

Rhonda Riley signed up for a forest bathing day with Janice Barrett a few months ago.  Little did she... or any of the rest of us... know where that would lead us! 

