Wild thoughts and celebrations

Wild Alabama is gifted land!
Rhonda Riley signed up for a forest bathing day with Janice Barrett a few months ago. Little did she... or any of the rest of us... know where that would lead us!
The photo is the Wild Alabama board and staff being handed the deed by Rhonda Riley at our recent strategic planning weekend. Thank you, Rhonda, for realizing how important it is for Wild Alabama to inspire people to enjoy, value, and protect the wild places of Alabama!
Rhonda and John Riley, who live in Cullman, have donated a seven acre tract of beautiful property near the Bankhead National Forest to Wild Alabama! They also are giving Wild Alabama a long-term lease on the adjoining 40 acres for us to use as an outdoor classroom for our work.
Wild Alabama has already started teaching traditional tools classes on the property. We are in the process of planning to build an educational and training facility.
Soon we will be able to offer educator workshops, backpacking classes, themed hikes, Leave No Trace trainings, and so much more at our own facility in the magical woods near the Bankhead Forest. It will house our offices, as well serve as a Welcome Center to the Bankhead for visitors as it sits on the northern entrance to the National Forest.
