The Sipsey Strutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its 21st Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Moulton Recreation Center.
The chapter would like to extend an invitation for everyone to come celebrate and take part in an evening of food and fun for the entire family. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $60 for a single or $80 for a couple, $20 for youth less than 18, and $300 for a sponsor.
Tickets include a year-long subscription to the NWTF’s Turkey Call magazine (or JAKES Magazine for youth) and a meal. There will be both a live and silent auction.
The Sipsey Strutters is a local chapter of the NWTF. The NWTF started in 1973 as an organized effort to protect and research wild turkey populations.
Since its inception, the federation “has provided the foundation for turkey conservation throughout North America. According to its website, the NWTF has recruited over 1.5 million hunters and opened 700,000 acres for reacreational hunting. This year, the national federation will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The Sipsey Strutters chapter is made up of men and women volunteers from the local area.
Each member donates their time and energy to support the following programs: wildlife conservation and habitat management, public land access and land purchases, wild turkey research, the JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship) youth initiative, the WITO (women in the outdoors) initiative, and Wheelin’ Sportsman (an initiative that provides outdoor opportunities for the physically handicapped).
In addition, each year the Sipsey Strutters Chapter partners with local churches and individuals to provide frozen turkeys and side items for needy families at Christmas.
The Chapter also partners with the U.S. Forest Service to organize a fishing derby for kids ages five to 12, with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, and with Midway Memorial Gardens to host an anuual youth dove hunt.
For more informataion about this year’s banquet, call chapter president Josh Smith at 256-566-0507.
