Wild Alabama seeks volunteers for April projects

Wild Alabama will host a Helping Hands Volunteer Workday in Bankhead National Forest on Saturday.
Wild Alabama staff will lead volunteers in a restoration project on the Balls Mountain sandstone glade from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to the conservationist group.
“The sandstone glade is the site of on-going restoration in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, in which we remove vegetation that has encroached onto the open rock surface,” Wild Alabama said. “The goal is to restore the character of the glade to encourage the return of native plants that typically grow in the sandstone glade environment.”
Participants will help to clear small pine trees and remove other non-native invasive plantlife, according to workday organizers. Volunteers should be prepared for a short hike from Cranal Road to the work site, which is sloped and can become slippery when wet.
Volunteers should pack lunch, snacks, drinking water and a face mask. Participants may meet at the Randolph Trailhead on Winston County Road 60, also known as Cranal Road, at 9 a.m.
Wild Alabama has a Helping Hands Volunteer opportunity scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, as well. The organization will host a trail maintenance workday in the Sipsey Wilderness, though location and further project information will be determined later, according to the organization.
For more information or to sign up for either project, contact Wild Alabama Coordinator Janice Barrett by emailing janice@wildal.org.
