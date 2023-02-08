Teachers of the Year celebrated at Board of Education

Jones and Wright with board members and Dr. Smith. Jones and Wright, bottom middle.

The Lawrence County Board of Education celebrated the county’s Teachers of the Year at their Monday, Feb. 6 meeting. 

Ms. Laura Jones, a special education teacher at Speake Elementary, was selected as the Elementary Teacher of the Year. Ms. Brianna Wright, an English teacher at Hatton High School, was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.