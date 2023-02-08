Teachers of the Year celebrated at Board of Education

The Lawrence County Board of Education celebrated the county’s Teachers of the Year at their Monday, Feb. 6 meeting.
Ms. Laura Jones, a special education teacher at Speake Elementary, was selected as the Elementary Teacher of the Year. Ms. Brianna Wright, an English teacher at Hatton High School, was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“I often think about when I leave – whether it’s in a day, 10 years from now, or 20 years from now – what’s it going to look like?” asked Superintendent Jon Bret Smith. “I have to say, with Ms. Jones and Ms. Wright, I have no doubt the education in Lawrence County is in great hands.”
Jones graduated from Mount Hope High School in 2007. She attended Northwest-Shoals Community College and Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee. She later returned to Alabama and attended Athens State University. She graduated from Athens State with a bachelor’s degree in K-6 collaborative education.
She began working at East Lawrence Middle School as a special education teacher in 2014. After a year at ELMS, she transferred to Hatton Elementary School. Jones taught at Hatton for seven years before transferring to Speake in 2022. She is currently working on a master’s degree in K-6 special education at UNA.
“I’ve worked with Ms. Jones at East Lawrence Middle and Hatton Elementary,” said Smith. “Ms. Jones does a phenomenal job.
“She’s just a blessing to us.”
Wright graduated from East Lawrence High School, then enrolled in UNA as an education major. She graduated in 2017. She taught English at R.A. Hubbard High School for four years, where she was also the junior class sponsor and on the school’s leadership team.
After the board voted to close R.A. Hubbard, many students chose to attend Hatton High School. Wright also transferred, where she was instrumental in helping students transition to their new school.
“With the closure of R.A. Hubbard, you and Mr. Wright have been instrumental in making all this work work, making sure that those kids are taken care of, making sure that every one of their needs were addressed,” Smith said to Wright. “The phenomenal job you do in the classroom is only complimented by the job you’ve done with the transition of the students of R.A. Hubbard to Hatton High School. We’re forever in your debt.”
After recognizing Jones and Wright, the board celebrated Lawrence County High School students who placed in the Art of Conservation Songbird Art Contest. LCHS students swept the seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade divisions.
Contestants selected from five species of songbird. Each student created a picture of and wrote an essay on his or her bird. In the seventh through ninth grade division, Neveah Haynes placed first, Piper Frith placed second, and Kristy Martinez placed third.
In the 10th through 12th grade division, Gracie Grissom placed first, Samara Aldridge placed second, and Valeria Plaza Carbajal placed third.
During the superintendent’s report, Smith informed the board that the Coliseum demolition will occur after asbestos tests are conducted.
“I assume it will probably be gone within the next 30 days,” said Smith.
The new high school athletic facilities could soon pass inspection. Smith and others visited the LCHS and ELHS facilities Friday, Feb. 3. The surface of the turf fields was leveled and improved at both sites. The inspection will occur in approximately three weeks. The school system is currently receiving bids for sound systems and screens to be installed at the facilities.
Smith discussed the impending resignation of Suzy Berryman, the system’s chief school financial officer.
“When she came on board, I think we only had about $100,000,” said Smith. “And she turned it around.
“We’re very thankful for what she’s done and her hard work.”
Attorney Christopher Pape presented the board with a plan to find an adequate successor to Berryman.
According to Pape, the board can review candidates after February 10. However, the board will continue receiving applications until they hire a new CSFO.
Board members will vote for their top five candidates. Points will be awarded to the highest ranked candidates. The three candidates with the most points will be interviewed by Smith. Two board members will observe the interviews.
