Alabama extends vaccine eligibility to people 16 and over; State mask mandate expected to expire Friday

More Alabamians are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the Alabama Department of Public Health extended eligibility on Monday to all residents 16 and older.
“I have committed to the people of Alabama that we are on a path forward, and while there is more work to be done, I remain hopeful and optimistic in where we are going,” Gov. Kay Ivey said following ADPH’s announcement. “Recent findings from the CDC show preliminary data suggesting that vaccinated individuals do not appear to be spreading the virus, so that is hopeful, underscores the effectiveness of the vaccine and is yet another reason to get the shot.”
Currently, three COVID-19 vaccine options have been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Those options include the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The Pfizer shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in people ages 16 and over, according to ADPH. Moderna and J&J shots are approved for individuals 18 and older.
“Currently, our county health departments are giving the Moderna vaccine,” ADPH said. “Other providers, such as hospitals and some pharmacies, are giving the Pfizer vaccine. These other providers may also be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine… If you are 16 or 17 years of age, please be sure to check which vaccine the provider is offering before scheduling your appointment.”
Last week, Lawrence Medical Center became the fifth COVID-19 vaccine provider in Lawrence County after receiving a 200-dose shipment of the Moderna vaccine. LMC began administering first rounds of the Moderna shot to patients last Tuesday.
A map on the ADPH webpage shows the Lawrence County Health Department in Moulton, Family Health Care in Town Creek, Moulton CVS Pharmacy and Moulton Walmart also offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
LMC CEO Dean Griffin said the Moulton hospital would likely schedule most vaccine appointments for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those interested may schedule their appointment online via the Huntsville Hospital website or call Lawrence Medical Center directly at 256-974-2122.
As of Wednesday, more than 1,847,000 doses have been administered in Alabama. Of those, 702,143 residents have completed their vaccine series, according to ADPH data.
“In the initial phases of our vaccine allocation plan, we have given just over 1.7 million shots. These shots have gone to more than 1.1 million Alabamians most at risk of illness and death due to COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “As progress has been made, equitable vaccine distribution has been and remains a driving force in immunizing state residents. The increased supply of safe and effective vaccines means all adults who wish to be vaccinated are now eligible to receive the protection vaccines offer.”
With the state’s vaccine expansion, close to 4 million became eligible for the shot on Monday. The state continues to receive approximately 115,000 first doses each week, according to state health authorities.
“Truly, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life,” Gov. Ivey said. “We are so close to getting COVID-19 in the rearview, and until then, we should all keep wearing our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord gave us.”
As the state announced its vaccine expansion, Gov. Ivey’s statewide mask mandate was set to expire on Friday. Ivey has said she will not extend the mandate that required face coverings to be worn in public spaces, though she encourages residents to exercise “personal responsibility” by wearing masks in public to further quell spread of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, LMC announced it would continue mask requirements at its hospital and clinics beyond the expected expiration date.
“Since safety of our patients, visitors and staff continue to be a primary objective, we believe that wearing masks contributes to a safer environment for our community. Our decision to continue with COVID-19 precautions is consistent with recommendations from the Alabama Hospital Association and CDC. In addition, (ADPH) continues to promote masking in health care facilities,” Griffin said in a statement.
“We are thankful that our state is making significant progress in reducing Covid-19 hospitalizations, but there still remain thousands of Alabamians who are waiting to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” he said. “As health care providers, we have a responsibility to our patients, staff and our community. As such, we will continue with masking, handwashing, and social distancing.”
On Monday, Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school system’s mask requirement would expire with the state mandate on Friday. Though the mask mandate will no longer be enforced on school campuses, Smith said students and faculty are still encouraged to wear face coverings and practice safe health practices while on school property.
As of Wednesday, 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lawrence County since last Monday. According to ADPH data, 92 Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19. Statewide, 10,450 deaths have been reported.
For daily COVID-19 statistics, including latest vaccination information, visit the Alabama COVID-19 Dashboard Hub found on the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
