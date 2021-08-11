The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a Langtown community meeting next week. The meeting was called following a series of burglaries and ongoing complaints of drug and illegal activity taking place in the area, according to Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
The meeting will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church, located on County Road 311, at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 17.
“We’re there to listen first,” Sandlin said. “We’ve found a lot of times things are being shared on social media, but people aren’t reporting (suspicious or criminal activity) directly to the Sheriff’s Office.”
He said an incident has to be reported before it can be formally documented and follow-up investigations take place. He said the Sheriff’s Department hopes the meeting will establish a better working relationship between its office and the people who live in the area.
The meeting will allow residents an opportunity to air complaints, including local concerns about short staffing and a lack of patrol officers.
“We cover an area of 700 square miles, and most of the time we have two to three officers on patrol,” Sandlin said. “We’re technically at full staffing, but we just don’t have enough officers in our budget.”
Although some staffing concerns have left little room for “proactive patrols,” Sandlin said the department has conducted several patrols in the Langtown and East Lawrence area in the past couple of weeks.
The Sheriff’s Office reported four arrests made after several burglaries occurred in East Lawrence in late July.
Colt Wheeler, 38 of Decatur, was charged with two counts of second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested on July 28 in connection to a series of burglaries that were being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Trinity Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Roger Lee Lowery, 45, and Bridget Renee Reed, 39, both of Trinity, were arrested on July 27 in connection to theft from an East Lawrence business that occurred on July 26, another report from the Sheriff’s Office said. The two were charged with first-degree theft for stealing property valued at $2,500 or more, the report said.
On July 28, the Sheriff’s Office also arrested Anthony Quintin Standridge, 37 of Trinity, after deputies responded to a burglary in progress on County Road 370 in East Lawrence. Standridge is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction charges, according to a sheriff’s report.
In order to allow extra officers to perform “proactive patrols,” Sandlin said the department has some officers work overtime some weeks while two other on-duty officers respond to calls.
“Unfortunately, I don’t have a staffing study to reference—those studies take funding we don’t have, but I can safely say, we definitely need more officers,” he said.
Sandlin said the department is working on a cadet program that may help the Sheriff’s Office and other area first responders to recruit future employees. Hiring additional employees will also depend on budget constraints, he added.
Sandlin said the department isn’t only receiving calls and complaints from the East Lawrence area, though a majority of the complaints had been received from the area in the past few weeks.
He said the Sheriff’s Office plans to hold similar community meetings in other areas throughout the county following the Langtown meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.