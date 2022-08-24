Join Wild Alabama this Sunday for another volunteer opportunity in the Bankhead National Forest.
“We will explore and clean up the area of Kinlock Falls and Hubbard Creek at this Wild Alabama event,” the organization said.
The cleanup effort led by Wild Alabama’s Stewardship Assistant Lindsay Madison is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear a swimsuit and urged to wear good non-slip shoes for wading in the creek after picking up trash in the area.
“There can be broken glass, so do not plan to go barefoot in the water,” Wild Alabama said. “You will need your own lunch for the day, as well as bug spray and sunscreen.”
Volunteers should also pack plenty of drinking water for the day, organizers said. Wild Alabama will provide tools, gloves and trash bags for the workday.
To register for the event, email Lindsay@wildal.com.
Wild Alabama lists guided hikes, volunteer opportunities and other outdoor excursions on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
