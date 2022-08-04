Life comes full circle for Wannell Scott

You might remember her from the window seat in Thrasher & Mitchell Barber and Beauty Shop on Lawrence Street in downtown Moulton back when the shop was so busy that there was standing room only until sometimes 10 o’clock on a Saturday night.
Or she might have shampooed your hair in the beauty shop owned by her mother, Glen and Daphyne Thrasher, who stood on their tired feet and did perms, colors and comb outs all day long almost every week day and on Saturdays too.
Or maybe you recall the pretty brunette majorette leading the LCHS Band in the Christmas parade wearing a sequined white uniform and tasseled boots.
You might share some of Wannell Mitchell Scott’s memories of the barber shop her father, Albert owned with Orrie Thrasher. “Back in the early ‘50s there was a room downstairs where men came to take hot showers on Saturdays,” Wannell recalls. “Then they would take their place in line waiting for a haircut and a shave followed by a shoeshine, in order to be presentable for church on Sundays.”
“A haircut was two dollars, and a shave was a dollar,” she said. Shoe shines were a quarter, maybe.
The shoeshine stand was located in a nook beneath the stairs and there was a little area behind that where men could drop off their shoes to get them shined and come back later to pick them up. Duke Moody was the shoe shine man and he had a terrific business. He lived in a small building behind a private home in town and was very popular with men because of the shine he put on their dress shoes. Back then Keds were the only tennis shoes there were and only kids wore them. Men always wore either work boots or dress shoes. And it was a bad reflection on a man if his shoes were dull and scuffed, so shining shoes was a lucrative profession. Men depended on Moody to have their shoes in almost reflective condition. When he died someone anonymously placed a tombstone upon his grave.
Years later when Wannell was going through some of her father’s papers she found a receipt for the headstone made out to her father, Albert Mitchell. “I don’t think anyone ever knew it was from him. There was a lot of speculation about who it might have been, because Moody had no family.”
The man who took over the shoe shine booth after Moody passed away was simply called Shine and he ran everywhere he went, always in a hurry but smiling as he went. He too, had a very good business.
The women in those days thought nothing of walking quickly through a shop full of men waiting for their turn in the barber chair in order to reach the beauty shop upstairs.
After graduating from LCHS in 1966, Wannell attended Athens College, majoring in religion and mathematics. Afterward she married and moved to Nashville, where her son, Mike, was born in 1971. In 1983 she was blessed with a daughter, Shannon.
She had moved south to Birmingham in the early seventies and lived there until 1991, when after a divorce changed her direction in life she moved back home to Moulton for a time.
“God called me back to the ministry at that time,” she explained. Scott served as Youth Director and Director of Christian Education here in Moulton before relocating to Tuscaloosa in 2000. Her duties at First United Methodist Church there were much the same as when she served in Moulton, with the titles of Christian Education and Youth Minister.
When the opportunity came to accept a position in Florence as Minister of Discipleship she accepted and packed up once again to move back to North Alabama. She served in that position for 14 years. While in Florence, she worked with huge groups of up to 200. She enjoyed this period of her career and stood out as an exemplary leader. Because of her notable work in this field, she was awarded the prestigious Denman Award for Evangelism by the North Alabama Conference in 2011. The North Alabama Conference has 800 churches in its domain, so this was indeed an honor for Scott.
While serving in Florence, the Bishop approached Scott with what was to become a big part of her life. His request was that she travel to Latvia, in the Baltic States to create a youth camp. The Conference bought 22 acres to form Camp Wesley, which was located right on the Baltic Sea. It was one of the highlights of her career. She maintains contact with her close friends there and prays daily for their safety.
She is still a member of the Friends of Latvia and Friends of Lithuania, and continues to mentor the ladies who have answered a call to minister to their communities. “These areas continue to support refugees from Ukraine,” said Scott.
In 2017, she decided to retire. But, higher powers had other things in mind for Wannell Scott. About that time the Conference came and asked her to pastor two small congregations, Littleville and Maxwell Chapel. She agreed and devoted her time and talents to those churches until, in July, 2022, when she was called back to her original church, First United Methodist of Moulton. She has now come full circle and is anything but retired.
“I’ve always considered Moulton my home. I still have lots of relatives and friends who live here. I’m excited to be back,” she said.
Her new position as pastor opens up many opportunities that she is excited about implementing. “I was perfectly happy serving God in those smaller churches, but was both surprised and excited to be asked to pastor here in Moulton at First Methodist,” she said. “I’m excited to be part of making a difference in people’s lives.”
The kick off for the Wednesday Night Fall Programs at First Methodist takes place on August 17, “We will have food, fun and fellowship,” said Scott. “Classes for children, youth and adults will begin the following Wednesday night.”
“I feel as if I’ve been called back here for a reason,” said Scott, who was baptized in this same church when she accepted Christ at the age of 12. “I’m excited to see what God has in mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.