Weatherwax discusses Moulton at Rotary

Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax spoke to the Lawrence County Rotary Club January 19. Weatherwax discussed the issues surrounding the wastewater site, the new building developments, and storm cleanup.
There was also a discussion on a hotel feasibility study being conducted by a consulting group.
Members made official their support of the Operation Pollination initiative by signing a resolution and pledge.
The undersigned recognize the critical importance of pollinator habitat both restored and maintained on public and private lands, found within the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area. Through collaboration and outreach resulting from this Resolution a mosaic of pollinator habitat will be created or restored to stabilize and/or increase populations of pollinator species throughout this project area.
WHEREAS, Pollinators include butterflies, bees, some birds, bats, and other insects that play a crucial role in flowering plant reproduction and given the breadth, severity and persistence of pollinator losses, it is critical to expand efforts to take new steps to reverse pollinator losses and help restore populations to healthy levels;
WHEREAS, Honey bee colonies continue to decline in number and production capacity.
WHEREAS, Monarch butterfly populations declined to the lowest recorded level in 2013-14, and there is an imminent risk of failed migration.
WHEREAS, Three-Fourths of the world's Flowering plants and about 35 percent of the world's food crops depend on animal pollination to reproduce.
WHEREAS, For migratory pollinators, such as bats, hummingbirds, and the monarch butterfly, we recognize the importance of identification and protection of nectar corridors;
THEREFORE, we declare that it is our goal to collaboratively and strategically protect and enhance pollinator species and their habitat on public and private lands throughout the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area located in the state of Alabama by:
-Increasing and Improving Pollinator Habitat: Identify existing pockets of pollinator habitat, and then develop a network of habitat on public and private lands to develop a nectar corridor for migratory and non-migratory pollinator species.
-Developing Public-Private Partnerships: Develop strategic partnerships to improve or create habitat for pollinators as well as provide educational opportunities within the scope of the resolution;
-Stewardship: Encourage voluntary, collaborative and locally-led conservation that has proven to be effective in maintaining and enhancing working landscapes, this may include but is not limited to planting pollinator gardens, building bee blocks and avoiding or limiting pesticide use;
-Education: Provide educational opportunities (both government and non-government) to those interested in enhancing pollinators and pollinator habitat opportunities
-Research, develop and/ or promote citizen science opportunities for tracking key populations of pollinator species and habitat.
The Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Western Sirloin in Moulton.
