The Lawrence County Public Library will remain closed the remainder of the week after several staff members were exposed to COVID-19, according to Library Director Rex Bain.
“The Lawrence County Public Library administration was made aware tonight approximately half of library staff, including volunteers, has been exposed to the COVID 19 Delta variant,” Bain said in a report released late Tuesday. “One vaccinated volunteer has tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, the library will be closed the rest of the week.”
Bain said the library administration is following up with County and State health departments for additional guidance.
“Any fines that accrue during this closure will be waived,” he added. “We regret any inconvenience this may cause.”
