Step outdoors with Wild Alabama

Wild Alabama heads into April with numerous events scheduled. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.
Every Tuesday afternoon, Wild Alabama will work to clean up trash in the ditches along AL-33 and Cranal Road. The work will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Black Warrior Work Center on AL-33 under the Smokey the Bear sign.
On Saturday, April 8, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. The location will be chosen according to Forest Service priority. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Sunday, April 9, a Forest Ambassador Training will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wild Alabama office in downtown Moulton. Forest Ambassadors talk to visitors in the Sipsey Wilderness on Saturdays and Sundays. The Sierra Club-sponsored position includes a $50.00 payment for each three hour shift worked by the ambassador. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
Monday, April 10, will be the rain out date for the Saturday traditional tools workday. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Wednesday, April 19, Wild Alabama will lead a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger Practice Hike in the Sipsey Wilderness. Anyone who is a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger or who is interested in learning about the role is welcome to join. The group will practice map reading, visitor contact, plant identification, situational awareness, and using the Survey 123 app. The hike will be between five to seven miles and last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, April 22, Wild Alabama will lead a guided hike for Outdoor Afro. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Wednesday, April 26, Alabama Water Watch will conduct water testing in Bankhead National Forest. Wild Alabama will join them as they test the Sypsey Fork. Anyone who wishes to learn about chemical tests and water testing can join. The event is limited to four people. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Thursday, April 27, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until around 4:00 p.m. Trail 209 is expected to be the work site. Mileage could range from five to 11 miles. A plan will be confirmed prior to the date. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, April 29, Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett will lead a forest bathing hike with writer and teacher Anne Markham Bailey, founder of the Creative Awareness Institute. The trail will be easy to moderate hiking. Participants are encouraged to bring food and water, plus a journal and cloth to sit or lay on during times of reflection. It will last from mid-morning to late afternoon. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
