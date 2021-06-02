A Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northern Lawrence County last Thursday, according to a report from Alabama Senior Trooper Gregory Corble.
Troopers said Douglas Anthony Couch, 55, was killed when he lost control of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 he was driving in a curve along Lawrence County Road 418, about five miles north of Courtland.
The report said Couch’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are handling the investigation, according to the report.
