Lawrence County Shred Day, hosted by the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama and partners, is happening in Moulton on Friday, Sept. 10.
Free drive-up services during the event include document shredding—up to 10 large bags or boxes per person—and recycling of electronic items, according to organizers. Electronics to be recycled must not exceed 40 pounds. Televisions will be accepted for a $10 fee per item.
The event will be held in the parking lot of Foodland Shopping Center on Court Street from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The Shred Day will also feature a drug take back event in which participants may safely discard unwanted or unused prescription medication—no needles or liquids will be accepted. Donations of non-perishable food items will also be accepted during the event to benefit Good Samaritan Food Pantry, organizers said.
Sponsors and partners for the event include the Lawrence County Extension Office, Joe Wheeler EMC, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and others.
