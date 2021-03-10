The Marlee Sutton Foundation’s 5k walk/run and a one-mile fun run is happening this Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Danville.
The 5k event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., according to organizers. The one-mile fun run, for children ages 1 to 7 years old, will begin at 9:45 a.m.
Registration for the event is $25. Participants have the option of registering in-person on Saturday beginning at 6:30 a.m., or by signing up online at http://marleesutton5k.itsyourrace.com.
Proceeds from the event will further benefit the Marlee Sutton Foundation, which works alongside the Lawrence County Board of Education to fund full-time mental health counselors for the school system.
Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age division specified for the 5k run, according to organizers.
"A 'Masters Division Trophy' will be awarded to the first finisher in the 40-49 age group," organizers said. "A 'Grand Masters Trophy' will be awarded to the first finisher in the 50 and over age group."
Participants ages 1 to 70 and over are encouraged to participate.
For the one-mile fun run, the first child to finish will receive a trophy, and all other racers will receive a ribbon, organizers said.
For more information about MSF or the 5k fundraising event, contact MSF Founder Wendy Norwood at 256-318-1404. Race Event Manager Stanley Johnson may also be contacted at 256-566-4410 or by emailing neverquitsj@aol.com.
