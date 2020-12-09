Christmas trail opens in Moulton

Lawrence County’s second annual Christmas on the Square tree trail opened on the historic courthouse lawn in downtown Moulton on Friday. The trail is free to tour nightly throughout the month of the December, according to the 2020 COTS Committee. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no live events associated with the tree trail will be scheduled this year, organizers said. Visitors to the trail are asked to maintain safe social distancing and encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtags COTS2020 or COTS42.
