LCHS ready for launch

At Lawrence County High, four students are making rocket science look easy.
On May 20, LCHS will join the nation’s best rocketry teams at the national competition in The Plains, Va. They will compete for a chance to receive an expense-paid trip to the international competition at the Paris Air Show in June.
Only the top 100 schools were chosen from the 798 to attempt qualification. Though being a finalist is itself an achievement for a rookie program, the team heads to Virginia wanting something greater.
“We came in – like, the second day – saying ‘We’re going to win internationals,’” said senior Sam Cross.
Cross, Patrick and Blake Graham (who are cousins), and Spencer Duncan received official word they qualified for the trip on Wednesday, April 12; however, the team was confident they made it after their final qualifying flight.
“When we did our last qualifying flight… and our total was going to be 13, I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to go,” said Tara Martin, the teacher who started the program.
Similar to golf, a low score is a good score in rocketry. And a 13 is pretty low.
“The qualifying score this year was a 35,” said Cross.
Throughout the year the team believed they could earn a spot at nationals, and the low qualifying total made it a reality.
“I had to leave before the last flight because I had a doctor’s appointment,” said senior Patrick Graham. “They called me and I was in the waiting room… I was jumping up and down in the hospital.”
A win in Virginia will send the team to Paris. According to the American Rocketry Challenge, it will also award $20,000 to the team and $1,000 to LCHS.
“Not only do they get to split some money,” said Martin. “The school gets some money, which will go to rocketry.”
Top ten finishers at nationals each receive prize money.
To reach nationals, each team had to conduct three qualifying launches witnessed and reported by a third party. Two were achieved before Christmas. The third was achieved this spring.
“To qualify, they had to go 850 feet,” said Martin. “From the time it moves on the rail to the time it lands, we had 42 to 45 seconds, and it had to go 850 feet.”
If the rocket’s peak altitude was 849, points were deducted. If it was 851, points were deducted.
The rocket had to land within a three-second window, 42 to 45 seconds after launch. Each second over or under the target time deducted four points from the launch score.
Nestled inside the upper stage was an egg. To achieve a successful flight, the egg had to be unbroken after landing.
After designing and building their rocket, the team conducted numerous practice flights before using a qualifying attempt. It was a learning experience that included multiple failed launches.
“Luckily, all our failures, they didn’t count as qualifiers,” said Cross.
“It makes me appreciate what NASA is doing,” said Patrick Graham. “Because it’s crazy how they have to have everything perfect or people die. We’re just launching plastic into the [sky] and it fails half the time.”
The team’s composition is unique considering the subject. Each of the students are athletes. Cross and Patrick Graham play soccer, while Duncan and Blake Graham run track and cross country. Blake holds multiple school track records.
“It comes in handy when you have to chase a rocket down,” said Martin.
Martin attended the national competition last year as a chaperone for her niece. Her experience motivated her to bring a team to LCHS.
“I was like, ‘Why aren’t we doing this?’” said Martin. “I mean, we’re 45 minutes from Rocket City.
“I had Sam in an ACT prep class last and I said, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this.’”
Cross didn’t need convincing. Martin said they needed more members, so he brought the two Grahams and Duncan into the fold. Principal Sonya Kilpatrick gave her approval, and Martin searched for funding.
“I started writing for grants before school even let out last year,” said Martin. “I applied for three; I got two.”
According to Cross, the group has always valued academics – particularly those related to science.
“We’ve always been interested in STEM [science, technology, engineering, mathematics],” said Cross. “Anything STEM-related.”
Smarts and competitiveness. Maybe it’s a winning combination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.