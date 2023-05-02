LCHS ready for launch

The team has attempted over 40 launches since the start of the school year. From left: Cross, Patrick, Blake, Duncan.

At Lawrence County High, four students are making rocket science look easy.

On May 20, LCHS will join the nation’s best rocketry teams at the national competition in The Plains, Va. They will compete for a chance to receive an expense-paid trip to the international competition at the Paris Air Show in June. 

