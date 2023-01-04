Effective January 1, Alabama is a constitutional carry state. The bill received Gov. Kay Ivey’s approval in March and activates in the new year. It allows law-abiding Alabamians to conceal-carry a handgun without a concealed carry permit.
While some law enforcement agencies in the state expressed concerns about the new bill, Lawrence County’s finest supported the change.
“I think in our area, and in the South in general, you have more law enforcement that support it,” said Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight. “I’ve always supported it. I’m a firm believer in our Constitution. I think our Second Amendment should give you all the right that you need to carry a firearm.”
The bill applies to any man or woman 18 or older who is not prohibited by state or federal law from carrying a handgun. Those who wish to obtain a permit can still do so. A pistol permit remains a requirement to legally carry a pistol out of state.
Additionally, the bill doesn’t change criminal weapon restrictions. It will remain illegal for anyone with a previous violent crime or attempted violent crime conviction to possess a pistol.
“Certain people are going to be prohibited, but that’s going to be because of actions in their lives that they have taken,” said Knight. “Here, we support [constitutional carry] completely.”
One concern about the bill was the financial implications for sheriff’s offices. Sheriff’s offices receive a considerable amount of funding from the purchase of concealed carry permits. Per a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, gun owners spent $142,080 on permits in 2020, $125,680 in 2021, and $106,848 in 2022.
Despite an expected drop in permit revenue, Sheriff Max Sanders supported the new bill.
“I believe the Second Amendment is a right of the citizens that is granted by the Constitution and that citizens should not have to pay money for that right,” said Sanders. “The Alabama legislature agrees with that point of view.”
The sheriff’s office uses the money received from permit sales to purchase patrol cars and equipment. They expect sales to dip a small percentage in 2023, but still expect permits to be purchased – particularly to travel out of state.
“Some sheriff’s departments in the state did not support it, but that’s because, unfortunately, law enforcement is very underfunded.” said Knight. “And that’s how some of the sheriff departments help their budget per year is [with] pistol permit money.”
Knight doesn’t expect the new bill to impact how he or his officers conduct their duties.
“In law enforcement, it’s just a good general rule to assume that every person that we’re dealing with has a firearm or some type of weapon,” said Knight. “We’ve already kind of got that mindset. Even when we walk up on traffic stops, we just automatically assume, ‘This person has got a firearm in the car.’ Because most people do. So it’s easier for us to go ahead and assume that.
“It’s not going to be a change for us.”
Moulton Police Cpt. Russell Graham agreed with Knight.
“I’m in support of it,” said Moulton Police Cpt. Russell Graham. “I can’t see where it will be an issue here.
“[Officers] should always approach people with caution regardless and always assume that someone is armed. So, [there] shouldn’t be any change.”
According to Knight, law enforcement believes law-abiding citizens will do the right thing regardless of permit laws. If anything, the bill makes it easier for them to obey the law and simultaneously exercise their right to bear arms. In contrast, citizens who want to break the law and commit crimes will continue to do so, with or without a permit.
“I think in the long run the state has made a good choice,” said Knight. “Again, I hate that some sheriff’s departments have lost funding over it. But, again, our Founding Fathers wrote our Constitution over 200 years ago. And that, to me, gives you the right to carry a firearm.”
